Nuvision Credit Union's Annual NuvisionCares Helping Kids in Our Communities Program Provides Clothing, Boots and School Supplies to Disadvantaged Youth

In Huntington Beach, California, Nuvision hosted its fourth annual clothing drive for Robyne's Nest, a community organization in Huntington Beach that supports at-risk and homeless students. The credit union's team of volunteers delivered hundreds of donated new clothing items to Robyne's Nest that will be distributed to disadvantaged teens to help them stay in school and succeed.

"At Robyne's Nest, we are so grateful for the ongoing support from Nuvision Credit Union," said Robyne Wood, Founder & Executive Director of Robyne's Nest. "Their commitment through initiatives like the clothing drive, food drives, and fundraising efforts helps us provide stability and dignity to our students who are facing some of life's toughest challenges. These partnerships not only meet immediate needs like clothing and food, but they also show our youth that their community believes in them and is invested in their future."

During its NuvisionCares campaign, the credit union also partnered with Long Beach, California non-profit His Little Feet, for that organization's 11th annual Back to School Fair in Long Beach. Nuvision donated $2,500 towards backpacks and much needed school supplies to His Little Feet to help kids in the local community get a head start to the school year. Nuvision volunteers were on hand during the event (video) to help kids pick out new shoes and choose their backpacks.

"His Little Feet is grateful beyond words for the incredible support Nuvision has provided to us for the second year in a row," noted Hali Wolf, Founder and CEO of His Little Feet. "Nuvision's generosity has fueled our mission not only in funding, but also dozens of volunteer hours serving at our Back to School events. This summer we were able to provide over 200 kids in our local foster care and shelters with brand new name brand backpacks full of school supplies. The children and parents were blown away by the love and level of support they received by our partnership. We can't thank Nuvision enough!"

The credit union also partnered with Bay Area, Contra Costa County-based non-profit White Pony Express to provide clothing for children and families in need in Contra Costa County. Nuvision's clothing drive collected approximately $3,000 in essential clothing and baby care products, including new socks, underwear, diapers and t-shirts, supporting White Pony Express' efforts to help local children and adults with everyday basics. All donations will be distributed by White Pony Express during their annual drive-through boutique event in October.

"At White Pony Express, we believe our neighbors should have their basic needs met, and Nuvision's generosity greatly aids this effort of love," said Eve Birge, Chief Executive Officer of White Pony Express. "Their inaugural Bay Area clothing drive collected an extraordinary outpouring of support…that will directly uplift children and families in our community. We are thrilled to partner with Nuvision. Their commitment ensures we will be able to share the confidence and joy that comes with having access to what you need and what you like!"

In Alaska, for the fourth consecutive year, Nuvision partnered with Anchorage Cops for Community for their 11th Annual Clothesline Project. Nuvision's Boot Drive supporting the Clothesline Project delivered 1500 pairs of boots, and hundreds of pairs of socks and stocking caps to children in the Anchorage area. The event provides local families the opportunity to shop for clothes at no cost, including winter apparel, in advance of the school year and the harsh winter months.

"We are so grateful for Nuvision's partnership with Clothesline this year," noted Sergeant Jon Butler, Anchorage Police Department. "Because of their support, over 1,500 pairs of boots and hundreds of socks and stocking caps went to kids and families who truly needed them. At our event, with nearly 2,000 people in attendance, we saw the smiles, the relief, and the hope these gifts created. Nuvision's generosity didn't just meet a need, it gave confidence to thousands of children and reminded our community that they are not alone," concluded Butler.

"Our NuvisionCares Helping Kids in Our Communities program provides vital assistance to families and kids in the communities we serve," said Roger Ballard, CEO of Nuvision. "Through the program, we're honored to work with our community partners, supporting their missions to help those in need. We are excited to have helped make a difference in so many young lives, as they prepare to head back to school and build a better future," noted Ballard. "Our team, community partners, and the members who donated to our drives, were truly amazing."

