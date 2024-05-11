NUVISTA Mental Health Joins As Gold Sponsors For 2024 First Responders Mental Health Conference



Building on the success of the inaugural event in May 2023, which boasted a full capacity attendance of 500 participants, the 2024 conference promises to deliver exceptional content, high-caliber speakers, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Attendees will engage in interactive roundtable discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses led by prominent figures such as Thomas Carrique, Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, and Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Olympic gold medalist, medical doctor, author, and AGM of Player Development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NUVISTA Mental Health's decision to join as a Gold Sponsor stems from its unwavering commitment to supporting the mental well-being of first responders, including veterans. With extensive experience in providing specialized mental health services, NUVISTA recognizes the unique challenges faced by those who serve on the front lines.

Through their sponsorship, NUVISTA aims to amplify awareness, share best practices, and provide valuable resources to empower first responders and their families in navigating mental health challenges.

"We are honored to stand alongside Trillium Health Partners' Insight Health Solutions and Wounded Warriors Canada as Gold Sponsors for the 2024 First Responders Mental Health Conference. When Wounded Warriors Canada first told us about the event, we instantly knew it was something we wanted to support," Mary Lou Bautista, Director, Strategic Partnerships at NUVISTA Mental Health, said. "This conference aligns with our mission to create a coast-to-coast Mental Health network that also prioritizes the mental well-being of those who dedicate their lives to serving our communities such as first responders, active military, and veterans. We look forward to contributing to meaningful discussions, fostering connections, and supporting initiatives that promote mental wellness within the first responder community."

The conference will kick off on May 14 with a limited enrollment interactive roundtable discussion focusing on the challenges faced by first responder families, followed by an evening reception at the Hilton Airport Hotel & Suites.

On May 15, attendees will participate in a full day of speakers and workshops at the International Centre, aimed at sharing best practices and research related to the mental health of first responders and their families.

For more information about NUVISTA Mental Health and its commitment to supporting first responders' mental health, please visit http://www.nuvistamentalhealth.com.