Nuvo and CLAW Announce Global Initiative to Expand Remote Pregnancy Monitoring

The Nuvo–CLAW Maternal Global Health Access Program is structured as a non-commercial, mission-driven initiative, with the goal of building a sustainable model for partnership with up to 100 non-governmental organizations globally over time. Participating NGOs may receive preferred access to Nuvo's INVU wearable and platform, training and implementation support, and guidance informed by CLAW's on-the-ground experience in maternal health delivery.

"CLAW is focused on strengthening maternal care in settings where access and continuity are persistent challenges," said Steven Brandstetter, CEO and founder of CLAW. "This collaboration allows us to work alongside Nuvo to responsibly deploy pregnancy monitoring solutions that are sustainable, clinically grounded, ethically governed, and adaptable to local contexts."

"This Program reflects Nuvo's commitment to using technology as infrastructure for transforming pregnancy care, not simply as a product," said Laurence Klein, CEO and co-founder of Nuvo. "Partnering with CLAW as our founding NGO collaborator ensures that deployments are informed by real-world experience and aligned with the needs of communities most affected by gaps in maternal health access."

The Program will roll out in phases, beginning with initial deployments alongside CLAW and a small number of anchor NGO partners. Over time, the initiative will expand regionally, supported by standardized deployment playbooks, shared learnings, and strong governance to ensure ethical and clinical integrity.

Data generated through the Program may support program evaluation, quality improvement, and ethically approved research, with participation in research activities remaining optional for NGO partners. All deployments will adhere to local regulatory, ethical, and clinical governance requirements.

