NuWatt Lighting Launches New Under-Cabinet Lighting Family Designed for Flexible, Unified Installations

The NuWatt under cabinet lighting collection reflects our commitment to offering a true one-stop lighting solution, so customers can rely on NuWatt Lighting for consistency and quality across every application. Post this

Beyond these core capabilities, the undercabinet line has been developed with flexibility in mind, allowing installers and homeowners to rely on a single, unified platform across many different kitchen layouts and project requirements.

"The breadth of our under cabinet lighting line, with multiple fixture lengths, integrated USB ports and mixed voltage compatibility options, plus dedicated accessories, is another step towards making NuWatt one stop lighting solution", said Jason Mehraban, Vice President at NuWatt Lighting. "Just as our recessed lighting collection allows customers to stay within the NuWatt Lighting ecosystem across nearly any application, this line is designed to give them the same confidence and continuity under the counter."

The new undercabinet lighting family is available through NuWatt Lighting and its authorized sales channels.

About NuWatt Lighting

NuWatt Lighting is a Los Angeles–based lighting manufacturer focused on developing flexible, system-driven LED lighting solutions for residential and commercial applications.

