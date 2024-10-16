NVIDIA, Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, Tesla, and More Coming to ODSC West in San Francisco October 29th-31st

ODSC West, the leading AI technical conference is hosting its 9th annual conference on October 29th-31st in San Francisco, California. This event hosts world-renowned keynotes, speakers, and exhibitors from the leading institutions in artificial intelligence, including NVIDIA, Antropic, OpenAI, Google, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Hugging Face, UC Berkley, Stanford, and more.
BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODSC West, the leading AI technical conference is hosting its 9th annual conference on October 29th-31st in San Francisco, California. This event hosts world-renowned keynotes, speakers, and exhibitors from the leading institutions in artificial intelligence, including NVIDIA, Antropic, OpenAI, Google, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Hugging Face, UC Berkley, Stanford, and more. With over 250 sessions and hands-on workshops, ODSC West offers unparalleled opportunities for AI practitioners and enthusiasts to learn, network, and explore the next wave of AI
During ODSC West, NVIDIA will be prominent, featuring in-person and virtual Hackathons with a prize pool worth over $30,000. Additionally, the Spot Agile Mobile Robot will be on display, and the Tesla Experience will feature their Cybertruck, Full Self-Driving, and Optimus.
Major organizations in AI will be represented during the Keynote sessions. These include:
- Sergey Levine, PhD, Associate Professor, Computer Science at UC Berkeley
- Benjamin Mann, Co-founder of Anthropic
- Dr. Alfred Spector, Visiting Scholar at MIT and Senior Advisor at Blackstone
- Nick Becker, Senior Product Manager, Accelerated Data Science at NVIDIA
- Dr. Ali Arsanjani Director of Applied AI Engineering at Google Cloud
- Sharon Zhou, PhD, CEO & Co-Founder of Lamini
- Bryan McCann, Co-founder and CTO of You.com
- Chip Huyen, VP of AI & OSS at Voltron Data
In keeping with the next wave of AI advancements, our AI Expo & Demo Hall offers an immersive experience for the data science community. Partners will showcase the latest innovations and share insights into current developments in AI and data science. Whether you attend in person or virtually, you'll have the opportunity to explore offerings from exhibitors like Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Tesla, HPCC Systems, Plotly, Gurobi, Airia, Microsoft, Snowflake, and more.
More on ODSC:
Open Data Science Conference (ODSC) is the leading technical AI conference. Our conferences bring together industry leaders, key executives, start-up companies, engineers, and investors on the threshold of innovation. ODSC conferences showcase current AI trends and developments and also highlight what's next in AI.
For more information about the conference, its content, and its partners visit ODSC.com/california, or email us directly at [email protected].
Links:
- ODSC West: https://odsc.com/california/
- NVIDIA Hackathons: https://odsc.com/california/hackathon/
- AI Expo & Demo Hall: https://odsc.com/california/expo/
- Gen Ai X Summit: https://summit.ai/aix/
