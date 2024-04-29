nView medical Announces First Adult Spine Surgery Using Groundbreaking nView s1 Imaging and Navigation Technology

Discover how nView medical is revolutionizing adult spine surgery with the first successful application of its groundbreaking image guidance technology in a minimally invasive procedure, setting a new standard in precision and patient safety.

SALE LAKE CITY, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nView medical, a leader in surgical imaging technologies, proudly announces the successful first use of its nView s1 imaging and navigation system in adult spine surgery. The procedure was performed at the prestigious Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Memphis, TN, by pioneer Kevin T. Foley, M.D. This significant milestone demonstrates the versatility and precision of the nView s1 in extending from pediatric to adult surgeries, particularly in minimally invasive procedures.

The nView s1 system is differentiated by its rapid 3D imaging and efficient navigation as well as its small footprint, making it an ideal solution for surgical spine applications in an Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC). Dr. Foley, assisted by spine fellow Alex Dru, used the nView s1 technology to accurately place spinal implants during an outpatient minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion performed at the Semmes-Murphey ASC. The combination of rapid, low-dose, advanced imaging, streamlined navigation, and seamless workflow, allow the nView system to support procedures in the ASC setting, where both speed and safety are critical.

Cristian Atria, Founder and CEO of nView medical, commented on the collaboration: "Bringing the nView s1 from pediatrics, with a proven track record in over 300 surgeries, to now facilitating adult spine surgery alongside Dr. Kevin T. Foley, reflects our commitment to innovate and expand the applications of our technology. Our collaboration with Dr. Foley is instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in surgical care, making advanced minimally invasive procedures safer and more accessible, and providing low-dose and highly efficiency intraoperative imaging and surgical guidance to more patients."

Dr. Kevin T. Foley shared his enthusiasm for the technology: "The nView s1 system is uniquely suited for the demands of minimally invasive spine surgery. Its ability to deliver fast 3D imaging and automatic registration without having to expose the spine make it an indispensable tool for the surgical practice of the future, and it is perfectly suited for the streamlined environment of an Ambulatory Surgical Center."

This successful application of the nView s1 technology in adult spine surgery underscores nView medical's commitment to improving safety for all patients, and improving outcomes and efficiency.

nView is a medical technology company that develops surgical imaging systems designed for real-time, 3D imaging and guidance to enhance decision-making in surgery. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, nView is dedicated to making surgeries safer, faster, and consistently accurate by providing surgeons with superior imaging solutions.

