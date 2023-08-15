NVT Phybridge & Commend Americas Join Forces to Deliver Innovative IP Intercom & Communication Solutions to Organizations Globally

NVT Phybridge is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Commend Americas.

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NVT Phybridge, a global leader in long reach Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and networking solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Commend Americas, a globally renowned provider of cutting-edge integrated communication systems designed to protect people, buildings, and assets. This collaboration brings together two industry innovators to help organizations improve communication and safety in and around their facilities.

NVT Phybridge networking innovations will help customers leverage existing infrastructure assets to deploy Commend IP intercom devices without the high costs, long deployment times, and complexities caused by re-cabling facilities. For new environments, the FLEX Family eliminates the distance limitations of traditional switches, specifically designed to support IP endpoints like the ones offered by Commend Americas. The partnership will simplify digital transformation projects for end users in all industries, with specific expertise in corrections, manufacturing, maritime, parking structures, hospitals, and elevator applications.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Commend Americas," said Richard Kasslack, Senior Vice President of Sales and Corporate Development for NVT Phybridge. "Many industries and individual organizations have inherent networking barriers that traditional switches cannot overcome based on reach and cable type limitations. Our products overcome these barriers, and our partnership with Commend Americas will further simplify and accelerate IP migration projects for both installers and end users."

NVT Phybridge PoE solutions deliver power and data over any new or existing infrastructure with up to 6,000ft (1,830m) reach, 18 times farther than standard switches. Commend Americas' Unified Communication solutions raises the bar by offering more possibilities on a single platform, combining modern IP-networked technology, seamless integration with other systems, and unmatched power and energy efficiency. Commend Americas and NVT Phybridge solutions have completed interoperability testing. The technologies synergize to provide reliable endpoint connectivity, network efficiency, and high overall system performance.

Tony Babicz, the Director of Sales for Commend Americas, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We see this partnership with NVT Phybridge as a tremendous opportunity for Commend Americas to migrate older legacy systems. Leveraging existing infrastructure through NVT Phybridge's solutions allows us to modernize our customers' security communication platforms without the heavy burden of costs or the need for extensive network overhauls. In many cases, customers face barriers to making changes due to their current infrastructure, and NVT Phybridge gives us the capability to overcome those challenges and bring modernization to their systems."

About NVT Phybridge

NVT Phybridge is a global leader in long-reach Power over Ethernet switches and extender solutions. They help organizations simplify and accelerate IP migration projects by eliminating costly infrastructure requirements. NVT Phybridge Power over Ethernet switches and extenders provides Ethernet and PoE up to 18 times farther than standard switches. Unlike other networking solutions that require the implementation of the latest network cabling, NVT Phybridge PoE solutions leverage any new or existing unshielded twisted pair (UTP), coax, or 2-wire infrastructure to enable IP devices up to 70% faster, delivering incredible ROI without the high costs, complexity, or disruption of a major network overhaul.

About Commend Americas

Commend Americas is passionate about innovating and perfecting communication and security technology. For 50 years Commend has been translating this passion into Intercom and Public Address solutions that customers can always trust to support and protect their business, reputation, assets and even lives. The result are products that are built around the customer's requirements to serve their specific business and safety needs – whether in road tunnels, on loud and dirty factory floors or in antiseptically clean healthcare and production facilities, corrections, and in places from car parks to office buildings and Smart Cities.

Media Contact

Zachary Smith, NVT Phybridge, 9059013633, [email protected]

SOURCE NVT Phybridge