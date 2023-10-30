NVTC and InterGlobix Announce Strategic Developments and Leadership Milestones in Virginia's Data Center and Cloud Community

New appointments set to strengthen innovation and inclusivity within and beyond NVTC's Data Center and Cloud Community of Interest.

MCLEAN, Va. , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community, and InterGlobix LLC, a global consultancy, advisory, and media company focused on the convergence of data centers and terrestrial and subsea fiber, proudly announce progression and leadership enhancements within the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community of Interest (COI).

Vinay Nagpal Joins the NVTC Board as a Senior Executive Advisor

In a significant development, Vinay Nagpal, Chair of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud COI and CEO of InterGlobix, has been appointed to the NVTC Senior Executive Advisory Committee. His acclaimed industry experience and proven leadership in the global data center domain will bring pivotal insights and direction to NVTC's member experiences, research initiatives, and policy positions related to this important industry vertical.

"Being appointed to the NVTC Senior Executive Advisory Committee is a distinctive honor. I am excited to contribute more broadly to NVTC's monumental initiatives that continuously shape and elevate our region's technology community as a leading tech hub," said Vinay Nagpal.

New Leadership Appointments

The NVTC Data Center and Cloud COI is pleased to announce the following new appointments to fortify its existing leadership structure:

John Bean, Chief Legal Officer, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Stuart Dyer, First Vice President, Data Center Advisory, CBRE

Wray Varley, Vice President, Government, Digital Realty

Each executive brings a wealth of experience and innovative leadership that will undoubtedly drive the community toward achieving new heights. NVTC's Data Center and Cloud COI endeavors to continuously innovate how the data center industry can leverage alternative energy sources, respond to increased demands due to the rise of AI, and contribute to economic growth. The addition of these industry stalwarts strengthens an already strong and engaged COI Leadership Board.

NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor remarked, "Our tech community thrives when collaborative and innovative minds come together. With Vinay stepping up into a strategic advisory role for the NVTC Board of Directors and the addition of three esteemed professionals into our Data Center and Cloud COI, we are poised for unparalleled advancements and successes. We look forward to an exciting year ahead full of new developments."

Inclusive Leadership

With the addition of the aforementioned individuals, the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community Leadership Board encompasses ten influential industry leaders with diverse backgrounds, expertise, and experience. Together, all will help steer the community in a strategic and inclusive direction:

1. Vinay Nagpal, InterGlobix (Chair)

2. Stan Blackwell, Dominion Energy (Vice Chair)

3. John Bean, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

4. Steve Cridlin, Visa

5. Stuart Dyer, CBRE

6. Brouk Eshetu, CoreSite

7. Rob Hepler, Equinix

8. Zach Miller, Google

9. Jonathan Tuil, IBM

10. Wray Varley, Digital Realty

Loudoun County Economic Development is the community sponsor, and InterGlobix Magazine is the media partner of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community COI.

NVTC Data Center Awards Ceremony

In other organizational developments, the next illustrious NVTC Data Center Awards celebration will take place on February 21, 2024. More information about the event, which celebrates and recognizes the substantial achievements of the region's data center community, can be found at: https://www.nvtc.org/events/awards-programs/. Nominations for the 2024 Data Center Awards in six categories are now open and may be submitted at https://www.nvtc.org/data-center/nominations/.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all industry sectors, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking, educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at: http://www.nvtc.org.

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting, advisory, and media firm dedicated to advancing digital infrastructure and driving economic growth. Focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial, and subsea fiber globally, InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for the data center and connectivity industries. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on the digital infrastructure industry. Visit InterGlobix at: http://www.interglobix.com and http://www.interglobixmagazine.com.

