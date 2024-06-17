NVTC Foundation Announces 2024 Kilberg Scholarship Recipients

Scholarship supports women who demonstrate exceptional leadership promise and potential of thriving in technology fields.

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community, announced five recipients of the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship for the fourth year in a row. This fund was established in 2021 to support women interested in pursuing careers in the tech industry. Each recipient demonstrates leadership promise and a commitment to advancing technology-driven innovations. Each will receive $5,000 to pursue higher education in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

"Congratulations to the 2024 Kilberg Scholarship recipients. This scholarship exemplifies NVTC's steadfast dedication to fostering a vibrant pipeline of emerging talent and championing women embarking on transformative journeys in STEM fields," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Empowering women to pursue STEM careers resonates deeply with NVTC's mission. It's not just about personal dedication; it's about cultivating a dynamic, inclusive workforce essential for Northern Virginia's continued growth and innovation."

The 2024 NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship recipients are:

Ananya Gupta , John Champe High School and Academies of Loudoun graduate attending Duke University

, John Champe High School and Academies of Loudoun graduate attending Katelyn Miller , Loudoun Valley High School graduate attending Harvard University

, graduate attending Lima Naimi, Loudoun Valley High School graduate attending the University of Virginia

graduate attending the Summer Schwedes , Tuscarora High School and Loudoun Academy of Science graduate attending University of South Carolina

, Tuscarora High School and Loudoun Academy of Science graduate attending Anonymous graduate attending Virginia Tech

Established in 2021, the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund is in honor of retired NVTC President and CEO Bobbie Kilberg's spirit of community service in the Northern Virginia technology community. Scholarships are available annually to high school seniors or high school graduates pursuing post-secondary education or certification training in STEM-related fields. The application review committee selected the recipients based on a commitment to pursue a degree or training in STEM-related fields, Northern Virginia residency and financial need.

"These outstanding young women represent the talent and future of our workforce. I look forward to following their continued academic and leadership success," said Kilberg. "They epitomize diligence in their educational advancement, coupled with a resolute commitment to enhancing the fabric of their communities. I'm inspired by their exemplary dedication to personal growth as well as their focus on the betterment of society."

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia (CFNOVA), a public charity that helps grow philanthropy, manages the scholarship fund on behalf of the NVTC Foundation. A formal announcement of winners will take place on June 17, 2024 at a private celebration for donors and winners.

