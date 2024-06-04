NVTC Honors Tech Industry's Top Financial Leaders at 2024 CFO Awards Gala

Over 700 business leaders gathered to celebrate significant contributions to the region's economic growth

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the premier trade association for the region's vibrant tech community, proudly unveiled the winners of the prestigious 2024 Technology CFO Awards at a gala event last night. Celebrating its 28th year, this annual tradition honors the exceptional CFOs and finance leaders who drive innovation and financial excellence across the National Capital Region.

"Strong CFOs are essential for the financial success and expansion of technology companies, particularly as we navigate the largest tech revolution of our era with the widespread adoption of AI-enabled solutions," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "We are proud to recognize and celebrate their hard work and pivotal role in accelerating the growth and enhancing the reputation of our region's tech hub."

"Northern Virginia is a dynamic hub for technology," said Melinda Covert, Deloitte & Touche LLP Audit & Assurance partner and chair of this year's CFO Awards program. "Our region's finance leaders are instrumental in molding the technology organizations they steward. Their influence extends beyond their organizations, contributing to the robust and evolving tech landscape in the region. Congratulations to this year's winners!"

NVTC honored Mark Ein with the Michael G. Devine Hall of Fame Award and celebrated the 2024 Class of Rising Stars at last night's ceremony. An independent panel of former CFO Awards winners selected this year's recipients across five categories.

The 2024 NVTC Technology CFO Awards winners are:

Emerging Growth CFO of the Year

Mohit Manocha, Casepoint

Private Company CFO of the Year

Christopher Phelps, Versar Global Solutions

Public Company CFO of the Year

Bruce Labovitz, Bowman Consulting Group

Transformative Financing Transaction CFO of the Year

Tracy Nguyen, Highlight Technologies

2024 Class of Rising Stars

Gaurav Agarwal, Cvent

Christine Andrews, Mercury

Mark Borcherding, SMX

Mark Brodzinski, Unanet

Mike Fitzgerald, BWX Technologies

Sammaad Shams, NextNav

Contact

Tarin Horan

Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

[email protected]

703.946.0319

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council:

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

Media Contact

Tarin Horan, NVTC, 703.946.0319, [email protected], www.nvtc.org

SOURCE NVTC