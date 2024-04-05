NWO IT Services CEO Nick Oughton Named One of the '100 St. Louisans You Should Know' by Small Business Monthly

Nick Oughton, the visionary Founder and CEO of NWO IT Services, has been honored by Small Business Monthly as one of the '100 St. Louisans You Should Know.' This prestigious accolade recognizes influential figures who significantly contribute to business success in the region through hard work, knowledge, persistence, dedication, and the ability to forge meaningful connections.

ST. LOUIS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Being recognized on this list highlights the vital role of community and the impact of building genuine, supportive relationships in business," stated Nick Oughton. "Success is more than just hard work; it's about creating opportunities for serendipity through the people you meet and the connections you make."

The '100 St. Louisans You Should Know' list by Small Business Monthly aims to identify individuals who are not just leaders in their fields but also pivotal in creating a vibrant, supportive business ecosystem in St. Louis. Selection for the list is based on contributions to the local business landscape and the community at large, showcasing a diverse group of executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who embody the spirit of innovation and collaboration.

Founded in 2008, NWO IT Services emerged from a vision to prioritize transparency, honesty, and exceptional skill in IT, placing customers and community at the forefront of its operations. This philosophy has fostered significant growth and success, establishing NWO as a trusted name in the IT industry.

"We're proud of our journey and the impact we've made on our clients' lives and businesses. This recognition is a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication and hard work," added Oughton.

For more information about NWO IT Services and to experience their commitment to excellence firsthand, please visit https://nwoitservices.com.

About NWO IT Services:

NWO IT Services is a full-service IT firm dedicated to providing top-tier customer service and innovative technology solutions. Founded on principles of honesty, transparency, and a community-focused approach, NWO strives to deliver exceptional service and value, ensuring clients' IT needs are met with unparalleled expertise and dedication.

