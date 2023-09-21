NWP's 5th Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament: A $260K Swing for Houston's Visually Impaired!

"I'm deeply humbled by the community's overwhelming support; together, we're not just playing golf, we're shaping futures for the visually impaired." - Fazil Malik, CEO, NWP Tweet this

The turnout was nothing short of spectacular. Over 50 teams, with more than 250 enthusiastic participants, graced the greens of BlackHorse, each swinging their clubs with the aim of making a significant impact. Players and spectators alike shared in the excitement, but the true heart of the event was its charitable mission.

This year, the Charity Classic proudly supported The Lighthouse of Houston - a beacon of hope for the visually impaired community. Serving individuals from infancy to old age, The Lighthouse is renowned for its transformative programs that empower and uplift those who face the challenges of visual impairment. Through their comprehensive suite of services, they have touched countless lives, making a tangible difference in the quality of life for many.

The Charity Classic was not just about golf; it was about hope, empowerment, and giving back. By the day's end, the event had successfully raised an impressive sum of over $260,000. Every dollar will be channeled directly to The Lighthouse, bolstering their efforts and enabling them to extend their reach even further.

The synergy between NWP, renowned for its fuel distribution, gas stations, convenience stores, and popular franchises like Big Chicken, Burger King, and Denny's, and The Lighthouse exemplifies the power of collaboration for the greater good. NWP's commitment to serving the community, both at the pump and beyond, is evident in initiatives like the Charity Classic.

The "NWP 5th Annual Charity Classic" was more than a golf tournament. It was a gathering of like-minded souls, a community-driven effort, and a powerful reminder of the impact we can create when we unite for a shared purpose. As the sun set over the BlackHorse Golf Club, participants left with not just the memories of a well-played game, but the knowledge that they had played a part in lighting the path for those in need.

To the players, sponsors, and everyone who played a part in making this event a resounding success, NWP extends its heartfelt gratitude. Here's to more years of driving for a cause!

Omer Malik, NWP, 1 281-492-9555, [email protected], nwpgroup.com

SOURCE NWP