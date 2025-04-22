NxLite™ Opens Advanced Manufacturing Center to Scale Revolutionary Energy-Saving Nano-Coatings

"The opening of the AIM Center arrives at the perfect moment as demand surges for our solutions across multiple industries seeking to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions," said David Mather, CEO and Chairman of NxLite. Post this



The company has positioned itself for exceptional growth, having secured joint development agreements with several global industry leaders since the introduction of its coating technology to the market. In recognition of its innovative technology and market potential, NxLite was recently named to the prestigious 2024 Cleantech 50 to Watch by the Cleantech Group and named top Building & Infrastructure Technologies Venture at last year's C3 Summit.

NxLite uniquely can apply permanent, low-emissivity coatings to both glass and lightweight polymers, including acrylic (PMMA) and polycarbonate. NxLite coatings are open-air stable, allowing their use in monolithic (single pane of glass) applications as well as in multi-pane window solutions.

Applications range from residential and commercial windows, refrigeration display doors, window inserts for retrofitting existing buildings, to lightweight solutions for transportation. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, up to 30% of building heating and cooling energy is lost through windows, presenting a significant opportunity for NxLite's technology to make an immediate environmental impact.

"Anywhere you need to see through a barrier while maintaining thermal control, our technology provides a superior solution," continued Mather. "Each application represents significant cost reductions in the form of global energy savings and carbon emission reductions while improving occupant comfort, reducing weight, and extending product and shelf life."

The AIM Center is expected to create 39 new jobs. Working with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, NxLite and was awarded a $1,500,000 Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP) performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund in support of the AIM Center.

With its new AIM Center operational and strong industry partnerships in place, NxLite is positioned to scale its breakthrough technology globally, accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient solutions across multiple industries and contributing significantly to carbon reduction goals worldwide.

About NxLite

NxLite™ (pronounced "next light") is bringing air-stable, energy-efficient, lightweight glass and glass-like solutions to the world. Our proprietary permanent, low-emissivity coatings—applicable to both glass and polymeric substrates—uniquely reduce energy consumption while cutting weight compared to conventional alternatives.

Partnering with leaders in the window industry, commercial refrigeration, transportation, and beyond, NxLite is scaling this breakthrough technology for global impact. Recognized in the prestigious 2024 Cleantech 50 to Watch, NxLite combines world-class expertise in materials science and advanced manufacturing with backing from premier investors to drive innovation in sustainable materials.

Learn more at www.nxlite.com.

