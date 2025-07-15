NxLite™ Unveils L80, the Industry's First Low-E Sputter Coating for Polycarbonate and Acrylic Enabling New Window Applications

"When manufacturers need see-through products with advanced energy efficiency, they can now choose the right substrate for their application—whether that's glass, thin glass, acrylic, polycarbonate, or a combination." – Lisa Green, Director of Product Management at NxLite. Post this

"For the first time, manufacturers don't have to compromise. They can get the superior energy efficiency of a low-E coating with the lightweight design flexibility of polymers," said Lisa Green, Director of Product Management at NxLite. "When manufacturers need see-through products with advanced energy efficiency, they can now choose the right substrate for their application—whether that's glass, thin glass, acrylic, polycarbonate, or a combination."

NxLite L80 offers a unique combination of performance and design flexibility:

Superior Energy Efficiency: NxLite L80 offers an improved U-value and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) compared to competing pyrolytic or ITO-based coatings, resulting in greater year-round insulation and energy savings.

Exceptional Clarity: The coating presents a color-neutral, nearly invisible appearance ideal for applications where visual quality is critical.

Design Freedom with Polymeric Glass: For the first time, the thermal performance of a low-E sputter coating can be applied directly to lightweight, shatter-resistant polycarbonate and acrylic, unlocking new product design possibilities.

Made from Earth-Friendly Materials: Forgoes rare-earth materials in favor of readily available, environmentally sound materials.

The technology is ideally suited for a range of applications. "Our launch partners are already designing NxLite L80 into next-generation products," adds Green, noting applications in:

Window & Door Manufacturing: Use in traditional IGUs or incorporate thin glass or lightweight thin polycarbonate as a middle pane for thin triples.

Architectural Retrofit: Air-stability enables high-performance, lightweight window inserts and secondary glazing for existing buildings.

Commercial Refrigeration: Lightweight, energy-saving doors and displays.

Transportation & Automotive: Energy-efficient glazing for cars, buses, RVs, trains, aerospace, construction, agriculture, and specialty vehicles for lightweighting, comfort, and fuel savings.

"L80 is the first in a new line of coatings focused on bringing durable, high-performance energy efficiency to a wider range of materials," said David Mather, NxLite's CEO and Chairman. "As the world prioritizes sustainability, the demand for innovative, energy-saving materials has never been stronger, and we are ready to meet that demand."

The introduction of L80 follows the recent opening of NxLite's $9-million Advanced Innovation & Manufacturing (AIM) Center in Canton, Michigan, which provides the commercial-scale capacity to meet growing demand for its revolutionary nano-coatings.

Availability

NxLite L80 is available on a variety of substrates and thicknesses to meet diverse manufacturing needs:

Glass: 1mm, 2.3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm

Acrylic: 3mm, 5.6mm

Polycarbonate: 1.5mm, 3mm, 6mm

Custom thicknesses and sizes may be available upon request.

About NxLite

NxLite™ (pronounced 'next light') is bringing air-stable, energy-efficient, lightweight glass and glass-like solutions to the world. Our proprietary permanent, low-emissivity coatings—applicable to both glass and polymeric substrates—uniquely reduce energy consumption while cutting weight compared to conventional alternatives. Partnering with leaders in the window industry, commercial refrigeration, transportation, and beyond, NxLite is scaling this breakthrough technology for global impact. Recognized in the prestigious 2024 Cleantech 50 to Watch, NxLite combines world-class expertise in materials science and advanced manufacturing with backing from premier investors to drive innovation in sustainable materials.

Learn more at www.nxlite.com.

Media Contact

Drew Brophy, NxLite, 1 2312245544, [email protected], nxlite.com

SOURCE NxLite