NXP Selects DSR Corporation's ZBOSS Zigbee® Stack for IW612 Tri-Radio Wireless Solution

DSR Corporation (DSR) today announced that its cross-platform Zigbee® stack, ZBOSS, now supports NXP® Semiconductor's IW612 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 +Bluetooth® + 802.15.4 multi-protocol Tri-Radio solution for Linux hosted platforms. Additionally, NXP has joined the ZBOSS Open Initiative (ZOI), a collaborative community founded by DSR to advance IoT interoperability, simplify development, and reduce costs across the product lifecycle.

DENVER, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSR Corporation (DSR) today announced that its cross-platform Zigbee® stack, ZBOSS, now supports NXP® Semiconductor's IW612 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 +Bluetooth® + 802.15.4 multi-protocol Tri-Radio solution for Linux hosted platforms. Additionally, NXP has joined the ZBOSS Open Initiative (ZOI), a collaborative community founded by DSR to advance IoT interoperability, simplify development, and reduce costs across the product lifecycle.

DSR Corporation has collaborated with NXP to integrate DSR's ZBOSS Zigbee® PRO 2023 (R23) software stack with NXP's IW612 Tri-Radio wireless connectivity chip. This integration not only streamlines development but also provides seamless coexistence between Zigbee and Matter over Thread protocols, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®, ensuring robust multi-protocol functionality. ZBOSS's flexibility in customization, testing, and optimization complements the IW612's ability to power advanced IoT applications with reliable, interoperable solutions. When combined with the NXP i.MX 93 applications processor, the IW612 has been certified as a Zigbee R23 Compliant Platform (ZCP). It makes it a strong foundation to achieve product level Zigbee R23 certification.

"Joining ZOI and integrating DSR's ZBOSS Zigbee® stack with the Linux version of our IW612 Tri-Radio solution reflects NXP's dedication to advancing IoT interoperability," said Larry Olivas, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Connectivity Solutions at NXP Semiconductors. "This collaboration expands the options our customers have available to build innovative and reliable IoT solutions that seamlessly connect across multiple protocols, accelerating their time to market and reducing development complexity."

The IW612, is optimized for a wide range of IoT applications, including, smart appliances, smart speakers, display hubs, energy management systems, industrial automation and gateways. With the addition of the ZBOSS-based Zigbee functionality, the IW612 is an optimized single radio chip solution for Matter to Zigbee bridges. The IW612's advanced integration reduces system costs, minimizes external components, and ensures coexistence among internal and external radios, delivering low power consumption and robust RF performance.

"DSR Corporation is excited to work with NXP to bring ZBOSS to the IW612, offering developers an unparalleled platform for Zigbee-based innovation," said Anatoli Pechkov, CEO of DSR Corporation. "NXP's membership in ZOI underscores the importance of collaboration in driving high-quality, secure, and interoperable IoT solutions. Together, we're making it easier for engineers to design feature-rich, scalable devices that integrate seamlessly into the broader IoT ecosystem."

ZOI empowers silicon vendors and device manufacturers with access to ZBOSS source code, continuous integration tools, and a collaborative development environment. By simplifying the maintenance of protocol stacks, ZOI enables members to focus on innovation and delivering customer value.

About DSR Corporation

DSR Corporation (DSR) is a professional software development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 1998, the company has been developing products in wireless technology since 2001, releasing cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) systems since 2006. DSR serves as an end-to-end IoT partner for many companies worldwide across various IoT verticals. The company has delivered solutions for enabling wireless communications in products, embedded software for gateways and sensors, integrating application layers, cloud backends, end-user apps (mobile and web), and general technology consulting with niche expertise. DSR excels in developing solutions covering the entire product spectrum - from the lowest level (hardware layer) to the top-level user apps. As an advocate of open standards and flexible development, DSR is technology and vendor-agnostic, understanding that not all solutions fit all use cases and business models. The company's extensive experience in different areas and commitment to quality are particularly recognized in the Japanese market. For more information on DSR Corporation, visit: https://en.dsr-corporation.com, or follow DSR Corporation on LinkedIn.

About ZBOSS and ZOI

ZBOSS is a hardware-agnostic, high-performance Zigbee® protocol stack developed by DSR Corporation. It is Connectivity Standards Alliance certified and supports flexible device role configurations, low memory usage, and continuous integration testing tools. ZBOSS is deployed in millions of Zigbee-certified devices globally and is trusted for its performance and interoperability.

The ZBOSS Open Initiative (ZOI) is a collaborative community founded by DSR Corporation to promote interoperability and streamline development for Zigbee-based IoT solutions. ZOI members gain access to the ZBOSS source code, advanced testing tools, and collaborative platforms, enabling them to focus on innovation while reducing development costs and ensuring protocol consistency. For more information about ZBOSS and ZOI, visit www.dsr-iot.com or www.dsr-zoi.com.

Media Contact

Kristie Kidder, DSR Corporation, 1 720-962-9525, [email protected], https://dsr-iot.com/

SOURCE DSR Corporation