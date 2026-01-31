NY Federal Judge Allows For Fee Compensation Lawsuit Against Swiss Re To Proceed

HEATHROW, Fla., Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Southern District of New York federal judge has allowed a fee compensation lawsuit against Swiss Re Group to move forward, denying Swiss Re Group's motion to dismiss.

Cypress Creek Reinsurance Intermediaries, Inc, Heathrow, FL filed the case in 2022 against Swiss Re Group and their subsidiary Westport Insurance Corp. for failure to pay fee compensation regarding Swiss Re Group's acquisition of stop loss managing general underwriter TMS Re Group, Andover, MA. Cypress Creek alleges they initiated and facilitated the parties working together via a reinsurance and/or acquisition partnership; yet Cypress was excluded from placing reinsurance and/or being paid a facilitation fee for bringing the parties together and/or initiating the partnership.

In the 2025 decision, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos wrote "Westport acknowledged and accepted Cypress Creek's services in connection with the TMS acquisition." Furthermore, Judge Ramos acknowledged "there is strong evidence that Westport and TMS both privately expected that there was a genuine issue as to compensation to Cypress Creek." (see page 14 and 18 of the enclosed/attached ruling).

