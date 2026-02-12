NY Traffic Ticket Attorney Warns Of Stricter Penalties And Increased Suspensions Starting February 16, 2026

"The margin for error for New York drivers is shrinking. The practical takeaway is that multiple tickets spread out over a longer period will add up faster for DMV purposes." – Weiss & Associates, PC Post this

"With the lookback period expanding to 24 months and new high-point violations being added, the margin for error for New York drivers is shrinking. The practical takeaway is that multiple tickets spread out over a longer period will add up faster for DMV purposes." Weiss continues that "The NYS DMV estimates that the changes will lead to a 40% increase in loss of licenses."

Weiss warns: "Many law firms are mis-reporting the changes using an older set of proposed rules that were not adopted. For instance, some ill-informed attorneys write that distracted driver tickets will now carry 6 points, when they remain a 5 point violation. Others mis-report that reckless driving now carries 8 points when it will remain a 5 point violation."

For anyone relying on their car for work or school, searching for a traffic ticket lawyer near me after the points accrue might be too late. Weiss recommends that you always consult with an experienced traffic lawyer before pleading guilty.

Key change 1: "Lookback" period expands from 18 months to 24 months

Beginning February 16, 2026, DMV is expanding the time frame it uses to stack points from moving violations when deciding whether to take administrative action on a motorist's license or driving privilege—from 18 months to 24 months (measured from the date of offense). The firm cautions this change may also be applied in a way that reaches back to offenses that occurred before the effective date when DMV totals points after a conviction.

Important distinction: The Driver Responsibility Assessment Fee (DRAF) calculation period is not changing and remains 18 months from the date of offense. Further, the reset period for taking a Driver Safety Class remains 18 months.

Key change 2: Higher point values for several violations—including new 11-point offenses

The updated regulations increase point values for certain violations, including creating new 11 point tickets. The firm warns that higher point values can accelerate DMV action and may affect the size of DRAF billing for eligible drivers.

New 11-point violations (effective for offenses on/after Feb. 16, 2026)

Operating while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, including convictions under VTL §511 and other incidents of driving during suspension/revocation, which the article reports are currently treated as 0 points but will be assessed at 11 points under the new rules.

Alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions/incidents as defined in 15 NYCRR §136.5(a)(1) (the article notes these are currently 0 points and will become 11 points).

The firm further notes the regulations' wording may be interpreted broadly in suspension contexts, potentially expanding exposure beyond VTL §511 convictions, depending on how courts and DMV apply the language.

New 8-point violations (effective for offenses on/after Feb. 16, 2026)

Passing a stopped school bus (increasing from 5 points to 8).

Speeding in a highway construction/maintenance work area above the posted work-zone limit (VTL §1180[f]) (increasing from 5 points to 8).

Overheight/bridge-strike violations under VTL §385(2) and (14) (moving from 0 points to 8), often relevant in commercial/truck contexts.

New 5-point violations (effective for offenses on/after Feb. 16, 2026)

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation (VTL §511-a) (from 0 to 5 points).

Speed contests/races (VTL §1182) (from 0 to 5 points).

Failure to exercise due care (VTL §1146) (from 2 to 5 points).

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident (from 3 to 5 points).

Point-value timing note: The firm emphasizes that the new point values apply based on the date of violation (on/after Feb. 16, 2026), while the expanded 24-month lookback may still affect how older matters are counted when DMV totals points after a conviction— a common source of confusion.

Key change 3: New DMV actions tied to point totals within 24 months

Under the new framework described in the regulations summarized by the firm, DMV may take the following steps based on points accumulated within 24 months:

4–6 points: Possible warning letter (notice to be cautious going forward).

7–10 points: Possible requirement to complete a 6-hour Driver Safety Class (available online).

11+ points: Possible formal hearing to determine whether to impose further requirements or take license action (with a noted exception involving a first alcohol/drug-related conviction scenario described in the article).

9+ points from speeding violations: Can also trigger a formal hearing, even in situations where a driver later completes a safety class and receives a point reduction.

Post-hearing monitoring: After a hearing, DMV may scrutinize the next 12 months, and additional point accumulation during that period may result in further action.

Key change 4: New alcohol/drug relicensing standards

The regulations also tighten standards DMV may apply when evaluating relicensing after alcohol/drug history and other serious conduct. In particular, the article summarizes:

A lifetime-history threshold change where denial is triggered at 4+ alcohol/drug convictions/incidents (reduced from 5).

A 25-year lookback framework where denial may apply with 3 alcohol/drug convictions/incidents within 25 years, plus one or more serious driving offenses within the same 25-year period.

