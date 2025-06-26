NYADI Launches New Degree & Certificate Programs in Automotive Management, Service, and Support

"If you love the auto industry but would prefer to be on the customer-facing side as an all-important liaison between technicians and auto or truck owners, this is the program for you." Post this

"Through our new programs, students will learn all of the different systems and nomenclature related to auto repair as well as critical front-of-house skills in such areas as sales, customer relations, inventory, management, and more," Hart said. "It's important to be able to both understand and converse with customers and technicians about the specifics of repairs and estimates, and graduates of our programs will be in demand everywhere from auto dealerships to any type of auto repair facility or transportation-related business."

According to Hart, the college's new 61-credit Associate's Degree program in Automotive Management and Support Technology – AOS takes 16-17 months to complete and emphasizes the systems and components associated with cars and trucks. "If you love the auto industry but would prefer to be on the customer-facing side as an all-important liaison between technicians and auto or truck owners, this is the program for you," said Hart, who noted that this curriculum may also be of particular interest to females in the field. The program will provide students with professional skills in all areas of shop operations, customer relations, internal relations, sales, inventory, fleet management, and automobile finance and leasing as well as in understanding auto systems and components. Upon completing all requirements of this program, graduates will be qualified to become entry-level automotive service managers, advisers, parts counter persons, automotive salespersons, warranty clerks, or managers.

At the same time, "our new 45-credit Certificate in Automotive Support and Service Technology takes 12-13 months to complete and is an ideal option for those who don't have a high school diploma or equivalent," Hart said. One of several NYADI certificate courses that are part of the federal government's Eligible Career Pathway Program (ECPP), through which participants are concurrently enrolled in adult education as they pursue a GED or equivalent, "we've had nearly 200 students successfully complete our ECPP-eligible certificate programs since 2016 and it can positively impact their and their entire family's trajectory and financial future." Graduates of this program will acquire skills in shop operations, customer and internal relationship management, automotive sales skills, inventory and fleet management, automobile finance and leasing, and basic auto systems and components. Upon completing all requirements of this program, graduates will be qualified to become entry-level automotive service advisers, parts counter persons, automotive salespersons, or warranty clerks.

An Outstanding Investment in Your Future

Hart said that the College of Transportation Technology's modern facility, exceptional faculty, and strong career service capabilities differentiate it from competing institutions.

"Along with our renowned and proven curriculums, we have long-standing partnerships with over a dozen major auto manufacturers, including Mercedes, Ford, Subaru and Audi, which enables students to secure employment relatively quickly after graduation," Hart explained. "Our knowledgeable and experienced Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-Certified instructors forge strong relationships with our students and are extremely dedicated to seeing them succeed. And as part of our College's commitment to promoting flexibility and accommodating our students' busy lifestyles, we take pride in offering the convenience of both day and evening schedules and making financial aid available to those who qualify.

"Overall, we're extremely excited to begin enrolling students in any of our existing or brand-new degree or certificate programs this September and to continue empowering people by training them in a valuable trade that allows them to enter the middle class," Hart confirmed. "If a student is motivated and committed to working hard, NYADI, the College of Transportation Technology will position them for success."

For More Information

Based in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., The New York Automotive & Diesel Institute (NYADI), the College of Transportation Technology offers a range of Associate's Degrees and Certificates in Automotive Technology, Truck & Diesel Technology, Automotive Management and Support Technology, Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Support and Service Technology, and more.

For more information or to enroll in any of these programs, call 833-364-5132 or visit https://nyadi.edu/.

Media Contact

