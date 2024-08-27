Nybble Group Ranks No. 168 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Software List

Together, we're not just building a company; we're fostering a community of visionaries who are reshaping the digital landscape. This recognition fuels our ongoing mission to break barriers and empower businesses in the ever-evolving tech world. Post this

"Nybble Group's third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Our success is built on the foundation of our exceptional 'Nybblers' – a team that consistently pushes boundaries and embodies our core values of #BeRemarkable in everything we do.

At Nybble Group, we're on a journey to make innovation the cornerstone of our culture. We're actively nurturing an environment that encourages creativity and embraces bold ideas. Our evolving people-first approach aims to foster experimentation, turning cutting-edge concepts into real-world solutions. As we progress, we're not just adapting to technological advancements – we're growing with them, constantly learning and pushing boundaries to stay at the forefront of our industry.

What truly drives us is the success of our clients. Their achievements are the real measure of our impact, and we take pride in being part of their growth stories. Together, we're not just building a company; we're fostering a community of visionaries who are reshaping the digital landscape.

This recognition fuels our ongoing mission to break barriers and empower businesses in the ever-evolving tech world. To our dedicated team, visionary clients, and supportive partners – this achievement belongs to all of you. You're the driving force behind our innovation, and we're excited for what the future holds."

- Gustavo Castenetto, CEO/Founder, Nybble Group

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Nybble Group

At Nybble Group, we are a Digital Transformation Company dedicated to sparking innovation and growth through integrated consulting and technology solutions. For over 19 years, our team has combined deep expertise in advanced software design and development with a pragmatic, value-driven agile approach. We believe in the power of putting the right people, processes, and technology together to drive transformative change. Our proven experience across multiple verticals, including E-Commerce, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing and Healthcare, enables our clients to maximize their technology investments and achieve their business goals. Learn more at https://www.nybblegroup.com/ .

In 2024, we ranked 1316th in INC 5000 general list, 161st in software, and 58th in Miami – with an outstanding three year revenue growth of 392%. Visit our honoree profile: https://www.inc.com/profile/nybble-group

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Gustavo Castenetto, Nybble Group, 1 (786) 224-0718, [email protected]

