Nybble Group Ranks No. 169 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List. For the second consecutive year, Nybble Group is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Software Companies

"This recognition distinctly showcases our team's relentless commitment to delivering expert technology-enabled solutions and added value that consistently go above and beyond our clients' expectations, truly exemplifying what it means to #BeRemarkable" Tweet this

The 2023 Inc. 5000 list includes the most successful private companies in the U.S. based on data from 2019 to 2022. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other iconic brands first gained national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future." For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT NYBBLE GROUP

At Nybble Group we are driven by the true belief in the transformational power of technology that is redefining how we live, how we work and how we do business. For more than 15 years, our teams have harnessed their passion and deep technology expertise to craft and enhance customer experiences, software, systems and business processes. We continuously adapt to changing business, technology and market needs, driving digital transformation enabled by technology and sustained through our capabilities. We provide pragmatic digital transformation solutions, with proven experience across multiple verticals including E-Commerce, Finance, Insurance and Healthcare (to name a few), that help our clients maximize their technology investment and meet their business goals. Learn more at NybbleGroup.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Gustavo Castenetto, Nybble Group, 1 (786) 224-0718, [email protected], https://www.nybblegroup.com/

SOURCE Nybble Group