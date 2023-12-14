NYC Breast Augmentation Specialist Dr. Preminger Offers Latest Option in Crisalix 3D Imaging For Breast Augmentation, Mastopexy, Breast Reduction and Implant Revision

Crisalix 3D is a state-of-the-art imaging solution that provides patients with the opportunity to visualize the potential results of their surgical procedures. Dr. Aviva Preminger is proud to utilize the latest evolution of the Crisalix 3D breast simulator at her practice.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned breast augmentation specialist Dr. Aviva Preminger is offering the latest version of Crisalix 3D imaging to enhance the patient experience. With it, she can simulate many breast aesthetic procedures. Some of the functionalities it includes are primary breast augmentation (with implants and/or fat filling), secondary breast augmentation (with implants and/or fat filling), mastopexy (breast lift - with or without implants) and breast reduction (with or without implants.) This Crisalix technology improves Dr. Preminger's communication with patients, bringing it to the next level for complex breast cases. This improved user-friendly interface allows her to use very specific tools including cleavage & implant positioning, IMF and nipple-areola control, five different mastopexy automated procedures and more. By offering a detailed preview of the outcome, patients can make more informed decisions about their breast procedure, leading to higher satisfaction rates. Crisalix 3D technology is designed to bring transparency and confidence to the world of plastic surgery. By eliminating uncertainties and surprises, patients can approach their procedures with a newfound sense of assurance. Dr. Preminger believes that this technology redefines the patient experience, setting a new standard in the industry.