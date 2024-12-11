NYC Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgeon / Otolaryngologist, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, Named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2025

Castle Connolly, a trusted resource for patients seeking the nation's top healthcare providers, has recognized Dr. Joseph J. Rousso as a 2025 Top Doctor, placing him among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide. This prestigious accolade reflects Dr. Rousso's unwavering dedication to patient care, outstanding surgical outcomes, and innovative approach to facial plastic surgery. His peer-nominated recognition underscores the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, solidifying his reputation as a leader in his field.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Specialist in Extended Deep Plane Facelifts
Dr. Joseph Rousso is internationally renowned for his expertise in extended deep-plane facelifts, a highly advanced technique that delivers natural, long-lasting rejuvenation of the face and neck. With over 15 years of experience utilizing this specialized method, Dr. Rousso is among the few facial plastic surgeons globally who consistently master this innovative approach. His meticulous attention to detail and commitment to artistry ensure that each patient achieves their unique aesthetic goals.
In addition to facelift and neck lift surgery, Dr. Rousso specializes in rhinoplasty, cosmetic eyelid rejuvenation, and ear surgeries. His extensive expertise includes correcting complications from previous surgeries, making him a sought-after specialist for complex cases. Dr. Rousso believes in creating balanced, natural-looking results tailored to each individual, emphasizing that no two procedures are the same.
Education, Experience, and Cutting-Edge Techniques
Dr. Rousso's exceptional credentials and dedication to advancing facial plastic surgery set him apart. Before establishing his private practice in Manhattan's Gramercy neighborhood, he served as Chief of the Division of Facial Plastic Surgery at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, where he trained countless residents and fellows. Today, his state-of-the-art practice offers a full spectrum of facial plastic surgery services, combining advanced surgical techniques with a compassionate, patient-centered approach.
"Receiving this award is an incredible honor," says Dr. Rousso. "My goal has always been to provide individualized care that achieves natural, successful outcomes for every patient."
About Dr. Joseph J. Rousso
Dr. Joseph J. Rousso is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in facial and neck rejuvenation. His practice focuses on advanced procedures, including the extended deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, and cosmetic eyelid surgery. Located at 247 Third Avenue #404 in New York, NY, Dr. Rousso's office provides a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments tailored to each patient's needs.
Castle Connolly, with a legacy of over 30 years, identifies and honors exceptional medical professionals who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to their patients. Patients can access the full list of 2025 Top Doctors on http://www.castleconnolly.com and through various partner publications, ensuring easy access to the best healthcare providers.
For more information about Dr. Joseph J. Rousso or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com or call (212) 381-6110.
Media Contact
Dr. Joseph Rousso, Joseph J. Rousso, MD FACS, (212) 381-6110, [email protected], https://facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com/
SOURCE Joseph J. Rousso, MD FACS
Share this article