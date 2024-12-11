NYC Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgeon / Otolaryngologist, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, Named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2025

"Receiving this award is an incredible honor," says Dr. Rousso. "My goal has always been to provide individualized care that achieves natural, successful outcomes for every patient." Post this

Education, Experience, and Cutting-Edge Techniques

Dr. Rousso's exceptional credentials and dedication to advancing facial plastic surgery set him apart. Before establishing his private practice in Manhattan's Gramercy neighborhood, he served as Chief of the Division of Facial Plastic Surgery at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, where he trained countless residents and fellows. Today, his state-of-the-art practice offers a full spectrum of facial plastic surgery services, combining advanced surgical techniques with a compassionate, patient-centered approach.

About Dr. Joseph J. Rousso

Dr. Joseph J. Rousso is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in facial and neck rejuvenation. His practice focuses on advanced procedures, including the extended deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, and cosmetic eyelid surgery. Located at 247 Third Avenue #404 in New York, NY, Dr. Rousso's office provides a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments tailored to each patient's needs.

Castle Connolly, with a legacy of over 30 years, identifies and honors exceptional medical professionals who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to their patients. Patients can access the full list of 2025 Top Doctors on http://www.castleconnolly.com and through various partner publications, ensuring easy access to the best healthcare providers.

For more information about Dr. Joseph J. Rousso or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com or call (212) 381-6110.

