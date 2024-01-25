NYC Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Maurice Khosh, Recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly, the trusted source for patients seeking top-tier healthcare providers, has recently recognized Dr. Maurice Khosh as one of the nation's leading doctors.
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious recognition as a 2024 Top Doctor places Dr. Maurice Khosh among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional commitment to patient care and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality treatment. Dr. Khosh's nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this recognition. It is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, further solidifying his reputation as a true leader in his field. Castle Connolly, with a legacy spanning over 30 years, has consistently identified and honored Top Doctors who exhibit a long-standing commitment to their patients, Patients seeking the best care can find Castle Connolly's list of this year's Top Doctors on the website, http://www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in various partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. This comprehensive resource ensures that patients can access the highest quality healthcare providers available.
As a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Khosh's extensive education and experience enable him to perform facial enhancements that are not only exceptional but also maintain a natural appearance. His specialization in treating breathing issues during rhinoplasty sets him apart, and he is widely recognized for his ability to deliver a wide range of reconstructive procedures to address functional, trauma or cancer-related defects of the face, nose and scalp. Beyond his expertise in plastic surgery, Dr. Khosh also offers a full menu of non-invasive services, including rejuvenation treatments for the eyes, cheeks, lips, and neck. His commitment to providing comprehensive care ensures that patients receive the most effective and personalized treatments available.
"It is always humbling to be nominated by my peers, and I will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of my practice," says Dr. Maurice Khosh.
More about Dr. Maurice M. Khosh:
Widely known as one of the top professionals in his field, Dr. Maurice Khosh obtained his graduate medical training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and completed his residency training at Columbia University. He then pursued a fellowship in facial plastic surgery at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Khosh returned to New York where he joined the faculty at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center as the director of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, prior to moving into private practice. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. As a perennial recipient of Castle Connolly Top Doctors list and Best Doctors in America list, Dr. Khosh is a highly sought-after facial plastic surgeon due to his patient-centered focus, unsurpassed surgical skill and vast clinical experience. For more information on the services Dr. Maurice Khosh offers, please visit http://www.facedoctornyc.com, or contact his office at 580 Park Avenue in Manhattan at (212) 339-9988.
