NYC Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Maurice Khosh, Recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly, the trusted source for patients seeking top-tier healthcare providers, has recently recognized Dr. Maurice Khosh as one of the nation's leading doctors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious recognition as a 2024 Top Doctor places Dr. Maurice Khosh among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional commitment to patient care and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality treatment. Dr. Khosh's nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this recognition. It is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, further solidifying his reputation as a true leader in his field. Castle Connolly, with a legacy spanning over 30 years, has consistently identified and honored Top Doctors who exhibit a long-standing commitment to their patients, Patients seeking the best care can find Castle Connolly's list of this year's Top Doctors on the website, http://www.castleconnolly.com, as well as in various partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. This comprehensive resource ensures that patients can access the highest quality healthcare providers available.