NYC Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgeon /Otolaryngologist, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly, the trusted source for patients seeking top-tier healthcare providers, has recently selected Dr. Joseph Rousso as one of the nation's leading doctors.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph Rousso has earned a well-deserved reputation over the past decade and a half as one of New York City's best facial plastic and cosmetic surgeons. This prestigious recognition as a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor places Dr. Rousso among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional commitment to patient care, superb surgical results, and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality treatment. His nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this recognition. It is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, further solidifying his reputation as a true leader in his field. Castle Connolly, with a legacy spanning over 30 years, has consistently identified and honored Top Doctors who exhibit a long-standing commitment to their patients. Patients seeking the best care can find Castle Connolly's list of this year's Top Doctors on the website, http://www.castleconnolly.com, in addition to various partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. This comprehensive resource ensures that patients can access the highest quality healthcare providers available.