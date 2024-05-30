NYC Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgeon /Otolaryngologist, Dr. Joseph J. Rousso, is Recognized as a 2024 Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly, the trusted source for patients seeking top-tier healthcare providers, has recently selected Dr. Joseph Rousso as one of the nation's leading doctors.
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph Rousso has earned a well-deserved reputation over the past decade and a half as one of New York City's best facial plastic and cosmetic surgeons. This prestigious recognition as a 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor places Dr. Rousso among the top 7% of all doctors nationwide, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional commitment to patient care, superb surgical results, and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality treatment. His nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this recognition. It is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned from his colleagues, further solidifying his reputation as a true leader in his field. Castle Connolly, with a legacy spanning over 30 years, has consistently identified and honored Top Doctors who exhibit a long-standing commitment to their patients. Patients seeking the best care can find Castle Connolly's list of this year's Top Doctors on the website, http://www.castleconnolly.com, in addition to various partner publications, magazines and affiliate websites. This comprehensive resource ensures that patients can access the highest quality healthcare providers available.
With a focus on extended deep plane facelift and neck lift, rhinoplasty, and cosmetic eyelid and ear surgeries, Dr. Joseph Rousso has established himself as a world-renowned expert in facial plastic surgery and facial aesthetics. Dr. Rousso employs the most cutting-edge and innovative surgical techniques and uses an evidence-based approach where art and science are utilized, hand-in-hand, to achieve each patient's unique and personal goals. Dr. Rousso has an international reputation and is one of the most sought-after, skilled facelift and neck lift surgeons. Dr. Rousso is one of the only surgeons in the world who has consistently and emphatically utilized highly specialized extended deep-plane techniques over the past decade and a half. Dr. Rousso offers a wealth of rhinoplasty experience and has performed thousands of rhinoplasty and nasal surgeries over the course of his career. He is often sought out to correct complications that have occurred from other surgeries because of his aesthetic and functional principles, and wealth of experience. He believes every rhinoplasty surgery is unique to every individual patient and that there is no cookie-cutter approach to nasal aesthetics. Dr. Rousso's extensive education, experience and talent cannot be surpassed, especially when it comes to attaining balanced, natural-appearing outcomes. Prior to starting his private practice, Dr. Rousso served as the chief of the division of facial plastic surgery at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, one of the most historic and prestigious centers of plastic surgery in the United States, where he trained countless residents and fellows in the art and science of plastic surgery. He then transitioned to private practice where he offers a full spectrum of facial plastic surgery services in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan.
"Receiving this award is truly an honor, as I always strive to provide a compassionate approach that achieves successful results for my patients," says Dr. Joesph Rousso.
Dr. Joseph J. Rousso is a double board certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive experience in facial and neck rejuvenation surgery. He specializes in advanced techniques, including the extended deep plane facelift, delivering natural, elegant, and refreshed face and neck results. Dr. Rousso utilizes his depth of experience and training to offer surgical and innovative non-surgical procedures for the face and neck at his state-of-the-art practice, located at 247 Third Avenue #404 in New York, NY. He offers a full range of aesthetic facial plastic surgery procedures with skilled proficiency in deep-plane facelifts and neck lifts, rhinoplasty, cosmetic eyelid rejuvenation, and cosmetic ear procedures. For more information about Dr. Joseph Rousso or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.facialplasticsurgery-nyc.com or call (212) 381-6110.
