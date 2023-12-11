NYC FinTech Women Announces the 2023 Inspiring FinTech Females Award Winners

This year's winners, through their diverse roles and contributions, are not just shaping the present and future of FinTech but are also actively fostering an environment where women's participation and leadership are celebrated and encouraged. Post this

The 2023 Inspiring FinTech Female award winners have each made significant contributions to the FinTech industry and have been influential in advocating for women in the field. Their collective impact is profound and varied, encompassing leadership, innovation, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

2023 Inspiring FinTech Females Winners:

Founders

Ami Kumordzie, Sika Health

Carmen Perez , Much

, Much Kelly Waltrich , Intention.ly

, Intention.ly Laura Kornhauser , Stratyfy

, Stratyfy Laura Spiekerman , Alloy

, Alloy Mary Kopczynski , RegAlytics

, RegAlytics Michele Alt , Klaros Group

, Klaros Group Mical Jeanlys-White , WealthMore

, WealthMore Margeaux Giles , Irys

, Irys Marla Sofer , Knomee

, Knomee Rashmi Melgiri , Functional Finance

, Functional Finance Sivan Tehila, Onyxia Cyber

Sophia Goldberg , Ansa

, Ansa Yanique Williams , Ambitious Global

Leaders

Alla Liberman , Beacon Platform Inc.

, Beacon Platform Inc. Alli Jordan , LibertyFi

, LibertyFi Amanda Estiverne-Colas , Endava

, Endava Betsabe Botaitis , Hedera

, Hedera Delisha Grant , Addepar

, Addepar Deniz Johnson , Stratyfy

, Stratyfy Elizabeth Lyons , T-REX Group

, T-REX Group Laura Gibson-Lamothe , Georgia Fintech Academy

, Georgia Fintech Academy Janeen France , Addepar

, Addepar Jessica Gonzalez , Informed.IQ

, Informed.IQ Jessica Zall , Percent

, Percent Marianna Lopert-Schaye , BNY Mellon

, BNY Mellon Michelle Feinstein , Salesforce

, Salesforce Nimisha Patel , Mastercard

, Mastercard Phoebe Chen , Amazon,

, Amazon, Sharon Kean , Wise

, Wise Sharon Rivera , Paceline

, Paceline Wendy Mock , Gemini

, Gemini Vanessa DiFrances , Silicon Valley Bank

, Silicon Valley Bank Winnie Ling , Blend Labs, Inc.

Money Movers

Cat Hernandez Middleton , The Venture Collective

, The Venture Collective Pam Kaur , BankTech Ventures

, BankTech Ventures Tanvi Lal , Intuit Ventures

, Intuit Ventures Tatyana Kratunova, FIS

Kimberly Trautmann , DRW Venture Capital

, DRW Venture Capital Renee Nalbandyan , Bank of America

, Bank of America Tal Sigura , FIS

Network Builders

Ashley Everett , RevTech Labs

, RevTech Labs Ashlyn Lackey , Prudential

, Prudential Carina Oriel, Rise, created by Barclays

Catherine Unertl , Mercury

, Mercury Grace Berkery , Mastercard

, Mastercard Jenn Rosenthal , Grayscale Investments

, Grayscale Investments Krista Carr (Sticco), UBS

(Sticco), UBS Kristen Castell , Center for Accelerating Financial Equity (CAFE)

, Center for Accelerating Financial Equity (CAFE) Monica Murthy , Alloy

, Alloy Renee Lau , AWS

, AWS Shade Alcine, HUMAN

Zayan Hagens, AWS

Product Builders

Akita Somani , Elavon (U.S. Bank)

, Elavon (U.S. Bank) Anat Gilboa , Current (Finco Services, Inc.)

, Current (Finco Services, Inc.) Angelica Alam , Meta, Inc

, Meta, Inc Catherine Cui Ye , Stripe

, Stripe Cristina Pascalau , Bank of America

, Bank of America Hanna Byers , Wealth.com

, Wealth.com Jessica Jiang , Goldman Sachs

, Goldman Sachs Michelle Wilson , Canoe Intelligence

, Canoe Intelligence Taylor Porter , Plaid

, Plaid Yehudit Nathan , Octane®

The complete list of winners and their profiles are available at: https://www.nycfintechwomen.com/2023-inspiring-fintech-females

About NYC FinTech Women:

NYC FinTech Women is a community of over 10,000 members that includes professionals from startups, traditional finance, and venture capital. It aims to connect, promote, and empower women in FinTech through various initiatives, such as networking events, mentorship programs, and the annual Inspiring FinTech Females list. The organization collaborates with leaders like AWS, Google, Deutsche Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank to foster a more inclusive financial technology landscape.

Media Contact

Liang Zhao, NYC Fintech Women, 1 5057206933, [email protected], https://www.nycfintechwomen.com/

SOURCE NYC Fintech Women