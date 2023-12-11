NYC FinTech Women Announces the 2023 Inspiring FinTech Females Award Winners

Celebrating exceptional female leaders in FinTech for their innovation and commitment to gender equity
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC FinTech Women is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Inspiring FinTech Female awards. The award recognizes 63 extraordinary women across five categories: Founders, Leaders, Money Movers, Network Builders, and Product Builders, celebrating their contributions to FinTech and their dedication to promoting gender equity.
Michelle Tran, Co-Founder, highlights, "This year's winners, through their diverse roles and contributions, are not just shaping the present and future of FinTech but are also actively fostering an environment where women's participation and leadership are celebrated and encouraged. Their impacts are a testament to their skills, dedication, and commitment to making the FinTech industry more inclusive, innovative, and forward-thinking.
The 2023 Inspiring FinTech Female award winners have each made significant contributions to the FinTech industry and have been influential in advocating for women in the field. Their collective impact is profound and varied, encompassing leadership, innovation, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
2023 Inspiring FinTech Females Winners:
Founders
- Ami Kumordzie, Sika Health
- Carmen Perez, Much
- Kelly Waltrich, Intention.ly
- Laura Kornhauser, Stratyfy
- Laura Spiekerman, Alloy
- Mary Kopczynski, RegAlytics
- Michele Alt, Klaros Group
- Mical Jeanlys-White, WealthMore
- Margeaux Giles, Irys
- Marla Sofer, Knomee
- Rashmi Melgiri, Functional Finance
- Sivan Tehila, Onyxia Cyber
- Sophia Goldberg, Ansa
- Yanique Williams, Ambitious Global
Leaders
- Alla Liberman, Beacon Platform Inc.
- Alli Jordan, LibertyFi
- Amanda Estiverne-Colas, Endava
- Betsabe Botaitis, Hedera
- Delisha Grant, Addepar
- Deniz Johnson, Stratyfy
- Elizabeth Lyons, T-REX Group
- Laura Gibson-Lamothe, Georgia Fintech Academy
- Janeen France, Addepar
- Jessica Gonzalez, Informed.IQ
- Jessica Zall, Percent
- Marianna Lopert-Schaye, BNY Mellon
- Michelle Feinstein, Salesforce
- Nimisha Patel, Mastercard
- Phoebe Chen, Amazon,
- Sharon Kean, Wise
- Sharon Rivera, Paceline
- Wendy Mock, Gemini
- Vanessa DiFrances, Silicon Valley Bank
- Winnie Ling, Blend Labs, Inc.
Money Movers
- Cat Hernandez Middleton, The Venture Collective
- Pam Kaur, BankTech Ventures
- Tanvi Lal, Intuit Ventures
- Tatyana Kratunova, FIS
- Kimberly Trautmann, DRW Venture Capital
- Renee Nalbandyan, Bank of America
- Tal Sigura, FIS
Network Builders
- Ashley Everett, RevTech Labs
- Ashlyn Lackey, Prudential
- Carina Oriel, Rise, created by Barclays
- Catherine Unertl, Mercury
- Grace Berkery, Mastercard
- Jenn Rosenthal, Grayscale Investments
- Krista Carr (Sticco), UBS
- Kristen Castell, Center for Accelerating Financial Equity (CAFE)
- Monica Murthy, Alloy
- Renee Lau, AWS
- Shade Alcine, HUMAN
- Zayan Hagens, AWS
Product Builders
- Akita Somani, Elavon (U.S. Bank)
- Anat Gilboa, Current (Finco Services, Inc.)
- Angelica Alam, Meta, Inc
- Catherine Cui Ye, Stripe
- Cristina Pascalau, Bank of America
- Hanna Byers, Wealth.com
- Jessica Jiang, Goldman Sachs
- Michelle Wilson, Canoe Intelligence
- Taylor Porter, Plaid
- Yehudit Nathan, Octane®
The complete list of winners and their profiles are available at: https://www.nycfintechwomen.com/2023-inspiring-fintech-females
About NYC FinTech Women:
NYC FinTech Women is a community of over 10,000 members that includes professionals from startups, traditional finance, and venture capital. It aims to connect, promote, and empower women in FinTech through various initiatives, such as networking events, mentorship programs, and the annual Inspiring FinTech Females list. The organization collaborates with leaders like AWS, Google, Deutsche Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank to foster a more inclusive financial technology landscape.
