NYC Human Hair Wig Specialist, Shuly Wigs, Brings Smiles and Confidence to Young Cancer Fighter with Wig Donation

"Our mission at Shuly Wigs is not just to provide wigs but to restore confidence and bring joy to those who need it most," said Shuly Amsel, CEO and founder of Shuly Wigs. "Seeing the smile on Anaya's face when she tried on her new wig was truly priceless. We are honored to be part of her journey and support her in any way we can."

Josh Aryeh, founder of Smiles Through Cars.org, added, "Collaborations like this are what make our work so rewarding. We are grateful to Shuly Wigs and Adriana Rosie (@nonjewishnanny) for their generosity and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children like Anaya. Anaya's story has touched the hearts of many, and her strength and resilience are an inspiration to us all. We hope this donation not only brings her joy but also raises awareness about the challenges faced by children with cancer and the importance of community support."

Shuly Wigs is a premier provider of high-quality wigs, dedicated to helping individuals regain their confidence and feel beautiful. With a wide range of styles and custom options, we are committed to meeting the unique needs of each customer. For more information, visit our website at http://www.shulywigs.com or reach out to Brenda at [email protected]. Follow us on Instagram @shulywigs.

Smiles Through Cars.org is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting children with cancer. Through various programs and initiatives, we strive to make a positive impact on their lives and fulfill their dreams. For more information, visit http://www.smilesthroughcars.org.

