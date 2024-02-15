NYC Landmark Goes Pink: United Breast Cancer Foundation's Times Square Display Features Early Detection

"There's often a barrier to health care including screening services for younger people. That's why UBCF's Breast Screening Program is open to women and men regardless of age, race, gender, income, or even medical insurance coverage." Post this

Beyond simply illuminating Times Square, UBCF is shedding light on the pressing need for accessible breast screenings. Early detection affords a remarkable 99% five-year survival rate (ACS) – a message worth sharing. With one in eight women facing breast cancer, UBCF ensures that even those lacking insurance or grappling with financial obstacles can access vital screenings.

"There's often a barrier to health care including screening services for younger people. That's why UBCF's Breast Screening Program is open to women and men regardless of age, race, gender, income, or even medical insurance coverage. So, if you're underinsured, non-insured or your insurance plan does not cover screenings until you reach a certain age, don't worry, we've got you covered," declares Ms. Mastroianni.

The "Spread the Love" exhibit isn't just pretty visuals. It's a call to action: get screened, share the message, and support UBCF's mission. No one should face breast cancer alone and UBCF is here for those in need.

UBCF's Breast Screening Program is open to all, providing the opportunity for early detection and a fighting chance. Love knows no limits, neither should access to healthcare. Visit http://www.UBCF.org to learn more, access free screening resources, and donate to support UBCF.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation:

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to funding breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well - consult your tax advisor. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. http://www.ubcf.org

Media Contact

Beth Reichart, United Breast Cancer Foundation, 877-822-4287, [email protected], ubcf.org

Twitter

SOURCE United Breast Cancer Foundation