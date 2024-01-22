NYC Local Law 97 (LL97) Compliance Simplified: Latitude Compliance Unveils Enhanced Solutions for NYC Property Managers and Landlords

"The latest updates to LL97 reflect a shift towards incentive-driven compliance, and we are dedicated to helping our clients navigate these changes seamlessly, ensuring not only compliance but also substantial savings," says Marty Waisbrod the CEO of Latitude Compliance. Post this

One of the significant updates to LL97 is the establishment of a new credit system for building owners who proactively pursue early building electrification efforts. This forward-thinking approach addresses concerns that the law was primarily punitive, providing an incentive-based mechanism for emission reduction. Latitude Compliance recognizes the value of this credit and will assist clients in harnessing its benefits to reduce emissions and achieve compliance.

Guidance for LL88 Lighting and Submetering Requirements

In addition to LL97, Latitude Compliance understands the importance of LL88, which covers lighting and submetering requirements. The recently finalized LL97 rules add valuable guidance on complying with LL88, ensuring that property managers and landlords can navigate these interconnected laws effectively. Latitude Compliance will provide expertise and support to ensure seamless compliance with both LL88 and LL97.

Clarity for Prescriptive Path Compliance

The new LL97 rules offer enhanced clarity for buildings that must follow the law's prescriptive path. Latitude Compliance recognizes the importance of clear guidelines and will work with clients to ensure they understand their obligations and can confidently pursue the prescriptive path to compliance.

Defining "Good Faith" Criteria

The DOB has defined "good faith" criteria for determining mitigated penalties to further assist property owners. This definition adds transparency to the compliance process and encourages building owners to make genuine efforts to reduce emissions. Latitude Compliance will help clients meet these criteria, minimize penalties, and maintain a strong commitment to sustainability.

"At Latitude Compliance, our mission is to empower property managers and building owners with the knowledge and tools they need to not only meet Local Law 97 requirements but also increase profits by incorporating more energy-efficient measures. The latest updates to LL97 reflect a shift towards incentive-driven compliance, and we are dedicated to helping our clients navigate these changes seamlessly, ensuring not only compliance but also substantial savings," says Marty Waisbrod the CEO of Latitude Compliance.

Latitude Compliance is committed to supporting property managers and landlords as they navigate the evolving landscape of LL97 and related regulations. By staying ahead of compliance requirements and offering tailored solutions, Latitude Compliance empowers businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener, more sustainable New York City.

For more information about Latitude Compliance and its services, please visit https://latitudecompliance.net/.

