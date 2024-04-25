NYC Occult Inguinal Hernia Specialist Dr. Mark Zoland Shines at 2024 Endometriosis Summit

Esteemed specialist, Dr. Mark Zoland, recently captivated audiences as a guest speaker at the highly anticipated 2024 Endometriosis Summit. The event provided a unique opportunity to delve into every aspect of this condition.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Endometriosis Summit, recently held on March 8th, 2024, in Orlando, FL, drew medical professionals, surgeons, physical therapists and patients from around the world. Renowned for his expertise in diagnosing and understanding occult hernias in the abdomen and pelvis, Dr. Mark Zoland's lecture was met with praise from attendees. It focused on the intricate nature of diagnosing occult hernias when traditional radiologists and doctors are unable to do so. His groundbreaking insights shed light on this often-overlooked condition, providing invaluable knowledge to the medical community. The 2024 Endometriosis Summit boasted an impressive lineup of interactive workshops, lab training and research-based panels. The topics covered ranged from gaslighting, treatments and tailbone pain to the intriguing world of the microbiome. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in video sessions, surgical didactics and the highly anticipated patient and practitioner town meeting. This year, the summit introduced a groundbreaking addition to its program - a live-time imaging lab on the latest techniques in MRI and ultrasound for endometriosis. This cutting-edge feature allowed medical professionals to stay at the forefront of the field, ensuring the highest quality of care for patients.