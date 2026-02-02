NYC Pain Management Doctors Introduce DISCSEEL® Procedure for Chronic Disc-Related Back Pain

Respected New York pain physicians Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin and Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy now offer the revolutionary DISCSEEL® Procedure, an FDA-approved, minimally invasive treatment designed to address chronic disc-related back pain without traditional spine surgery.
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients suffering from chronic back pain caused by conditions such as degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, or sciatica may now have a minimally invasive alternative to traditional spine surgery. Pain Management NYC announced that interventional pain specialists Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin, MD, and Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, MD, have completed advanced training to offer the DISCSEEL® Procedure, a non-surgical treatment designed to identify and seal painful spinal disc tears.
Degenerative disc disease is a common cause of chronic back pain and can progressively limit mobility and quality of life, according to Duke Health, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers. Many patients with disc-related pain do not achieve adequate relief from physical therapy, medications, or injections and may be hesitant to pursue invasive spine surgery.
The DISCSEEL® Advantage
The DISCSEEL® Procedure is an outpatient, image-guided treatment that focuses on addressing the underlying source of disc-related pain. The procedure is FDA-cleared and may only be performed by physicians who are licensed and trained by DISCSEEL® Technologies.
Clinical research published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain Physician reports that approximately 50 percent of study participants experienced sustained pain relief at one year, with continued improvement observed in some patients for up to three years following treatment. No significant adverse events were reported in the study.
"We're excited to bring this advanced treatment option to patients who have struggled with chronic back pain and limited results from conservative care," said Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin. "For some patients, DISCSEEL® may offer an alternative to long-term opioid use or invasive spine surgery."
The DISCSEEL® Procedure involves a two-step process. First, a contrast dye is injected into the spinal discs to precisely identify painful disc tears using advanced imaging. Once identified, the affected discs are treated during the same session with fibrin, a biologic material designed to help seal disc tears and support the body's natural healing response.
"This approach represents an important advancement in interventional and regenerative pain medicine," said Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy. "By directly targeting disc pathology, we can help appropriately selected patients reduce pain and return to daily activities without the prolonged recovery associated with surgery."
Pain Management NYC is known for integrating evidence-based, minimally invasive treatments to address acute and chronic pain conditions, including spine, joint, and post-surgical pain. The practice serves patients throughout New York City and surrounding communities.
For more information on the DISCSEEL® Procedure or to arrange an interview, visit https://www.painmanagementnyc.com or call (212) 224-9555.
Learn more about the DISCSEEL® Procedure at https://discseel.com
About Dmitriy Dvoskin, MD
- Dual Board Certified in Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Member, North American Spine Society
- Member, International Spine Intervention Society
- Member, American Medical Association
About Boleslav Kosharskyy, MD
- Board Certified in Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine, and Palliative Care
- Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Rehabilitation Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Associate Medical Director of Pain Medicine and Director of Anesthesia, Joint Replacement Center at Montefiore Medical Center
- Diplomate, American Board of Anesthesiology
- Fellow, Interventional Pain Practice
- Member, American Society of Anesthesiologists
