NYC Pain Management Specialist Offers New FDA-Approved Treatment for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

High-frequency, 10-kHz spinal cord stimulation is designed to modulate pain signals before they reach the brain, without the paresthesia commonly associated with traditional spinal cord stimulation therapies. The treatment has been used in pain management for over a decade and is now FDA-approved for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Clinical research published in JAMA Neurology reported that a substantial percentage of patients treated with 10-kHz high-frequency SCS experienced meaningful pain reduction, with many maintaining improvement at 12 months. The study also noted preservation of lower-limb function in the majority of patients who transitioned from standard medical therapy.

"The pain reduction observed in patients treated with high-frequency spinal cord stimulation has been highly encouraging," said Dr. Leon Reyfman. "For patients whose neuropathy has significantly diminished their quality of life, this therapy offers a minimally invasive option that may help restore daily function."

With millions of Americans affected by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, there is a growing demand for non-drug treatment options that address chronic neuropathic pain while minimizing systemic side effects. High-frequency spinal cord stimulation may be considered for carefully selected patients when conservative treatments fail to provide adequate relief.

"At Pain Management NYC, we always begin with the least invasive approaches," Dr. Reyfman added. "When pain becomes persistent and disruptive to daily life, advanced interventional therapies such as spinal cord stimulation may offer an appropriate next step under the care of experienced specialists."

High-frequency spinal cord stimulation for painful diabetic neuropathy is now available at Pain Management NYC.

About Leon Reyfman, MD, FIPP, FRCP

Diplomate, American Board of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine

Fellow, Interventional Pain Practice

Fellow, Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons

Assistant Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, SUNY Downstate Medical Center

Mount Sinai Hospital

