NYC Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg, acknowledged as a Top Patient Rated New York Plastic Surgeon for 2024 by Find Local Doctors

Find Local Doctors has recognized renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg, as a 2024 Top Patient Rated New York Plastic Surgeon due to his large volume of five-star reviews from patients across multiple online sources.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg, M.D., FACS, a distinguished plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise in breast, body, facial and reconstructive surgeries facial, body, and reconstructive surgeries, has been honored as a Top Patient Rated New York Plastic Surgeon for 2024 by Find Local Doctors. This prestigious recognition comes as a result of Dr. Shteynberg's outstanding reviews from satisfied patients across various online platforms.

Find Local Doctors, an esteemed online directory connecting consumers with highly skilled physicians, has highlighted Dr. Shteynberg's exceptional reputation within the field of plastic surgery. His commitment to providing top-tier care and achieving natural-looking results has garnered him widespread acclaim among patients seeking cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

Offering a comprehensive range of services at his state-of-the-art practice, Dr. Shteynberg specializes in gold-standard facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, breast lifts, augpexy, gynecomastia, abdominoplasty, body contouring lift procedures, surgical and non-surgical face and neck rejuvenation.

"It's a privilege to be recognized as a Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon for 2024," says Dr. Shteynberg. "My primary goal is to empower patients to look and feel their best, through subtle natural transformations, and ultimately improving their quality of life."

Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg is a double board-certified plastic surgeon practicing at Vantage Plastic Surgery, situated on the Upper East Side at 791 Park Avenue, Suite 1B, in New York City. His practice is distinguished by its commitment to excellence and is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC). Dr. Shteynberg's affiliations with esteemed medical institutions such as Lenox Hill Hospital, NYU, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital underscore his dedication to providing exceptional care to his patients.

For more information about Vantage Plastic Surgery or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg, please contact 212-951-1877 or visit https://www.vantageplasticsurgery.com.

