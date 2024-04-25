NYCHSRO/MedReview Launch Scholarship for Medical Coding Students at CUNY SPS

The NYCHSRO Medical Coding Scholarship represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare. By supporting aspiring medical coders, we are enhancing accuracy and compliance in coding practices. Post this

Spencer Young, CEO of MedReview, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "The NYCHSRO Medical Coding Scholarship represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare. By supporting aspiring medical coders, we are enhancing accuracy and compliance in coding practices."

Dr. Memory Ndanga, Academic Director of Health Information Management and Medical Coding programs at CUNY SPS, highlighted the partnership's alignment with their mission to prepare students for success in the healthcare field. "This scholarship initiative perfectly complements our goal of equipping students with the skills needed to excel in healthcare," remarked Dr. Ndanga.

The scholarship, awarded in four installments, will provide sustained financial support throughout students' academic journey, including preparation for the Certified Coding Specialist (CCS) exam. This approach will remove barriers to education and certification, empowering students to pursue rewarding careers in medical coding and auditing.

In addition to the scholarships, the partnership will offer internship opportunities, curriculum development focused on auditing, and potential employment prospects for graduates. This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment of both organizations to fostering talent and innovation in healthcare.

Jennifer Sparrow, Chief Academic Officer of CUNY SPS, expressed enthusiasm for the scholarship fund, stating, "The NYCHSRO Medical Coding Scholarship will be a transformative opportunity for learners to earn an industry-recognized credential that leads directly to well-paid careers in the fast-growing Medical Coding sector."

For more information about the NYCHSRO Medical Coding Scholarship Fund and the Medical Coding program at CUNY SPS, please visit the CUNY SPS website.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview/NYSCHRO has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services for 50 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year.

About CUNY School of Professional Studies

The CUNY School of Professional Studies (CUNY SPS) is part of The City University of New York, providing online and on-campus programs that meet the educational needs of working adults, offering market-relevant and innovative academic and professional enhancement programs. CUNY SPS is committed to increasing access to higher education and ensuring student success.

Media Contact

Stephanie Fraser, MedReview, 734-233-1483, [email protected], https://www.medreview.us/

SOURCE MedReview