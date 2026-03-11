NYC's Affordable Housing Sued at Three Times the Rate as Market Rate Housing

"New York City and State invest billions of dollars each year into the affordable housing market," said John A. Crotty. "These claims, when aggregated, add up to billions of dollars each year that get sucked out of the market." Post this

New York City has approximately 199,000 multi-family (Class 2) residential buildings

Approximately 41,000 (20%) of these buildings are either rent-regulated and/or received another form of public subsidy

Approximately 158,000 (79%) are market rate buildings

There are currently 27,000 lawsuits against these 199,000 buildings. They are premises, slip and fall and negligence claims

15,000 (56%) are targeted against the affordable and rent-stabilized buildings

12,000 (44%) are targeted against the market rate buildings

Affordable and rent-stabilized housing buildings are 2.9 times as likely to have a claim brought against them than market rate housing

"New York City and State invest billions of dollars each year into New York City's affordable housing market," said John A. Crotty of Milford Street Captive Insurance Company. "These claims, when aggregated, add up to billions of dollars each year that get sucked out of the market and much of it ends up in the pockets of plaintiff attorneys and litigation finance lenders. The Legal Litigation Industrial Complex file claims at an unrelenting pace and upwards of 90% get settled with payouts average close to six figures.

"This money is diverted from keeping our affordable housing stock in a state of good repair, keeping rents low and from having government invest in the development of new affordable housing. With thousand distressed buildings, a shortage of new housing and housing quality declining, we have a stark decision to make. We either enact the necessary reforms, or we allow the affordable housing market to collapse under the weight of litigation claims and insurance premiums."

"It is a privilege to work with Milford Street to bring transparency to New York's Courts and legal system," said Keith Minella, CEO of LegalClaims.AI. "We have connected the dots and can paint a vivid picture of New York's claims environment. This information can be used to create better public policy, increase efficiencies and help root our fraud."

"Rising insurance costs are a growing threat to affordable housing," said Rachel Fee of the New York Housing Conference. "We commend Milford Street for conducting this analysis and expect this new data to help inform urgently needed policy solutions."

"New York State's confusing and opaque litigation reporting systems has lacked transparency until now," said John A Crotty. "We can now see law firms, their claims and targets, and disturbing trends and pattens have been revealed. Law firms with 20 attorney who somehow manage thousands of clients and file multiple claims every day. New York is a litigation mill; with aggressive attorneys and eager litigation financiers who financial heft overwhelms New York's tort system.

Milford Street is domiciled in Vermont and will be regulated by Insurance Division of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. The program has been reviewed by New York State Department of Financial Services and conforms to all applicable regulations.

LegalClaims.AI is a technology company that develops litigation analytics and data-matching platforms to identify and analyze legal claims across court systems. The company's platform integrates court filings, insurance information, and external datasets to create structured insights regarding litigation activity, claim patterns, and legal exposure. LegalClaims.AI's technology is used by healthcare providers, insurers, and other institutional stakeholders to better understand the legal and financial environment in which they operate.

Jordan Barowitz, Milford Street Captive Insurance, 1 9175773402, [email protected], https://milfordstreetassociation.com/

