NYC's Best Bars For NA Awards Winners Announced as Dry January Begins

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bright Nights Social (formerly Third Place Bar) and Boisson are proud to announce the winners of NYC's Best Bars for NA 2025, the first awards program recognizing excellence in alcohol-free hospitality across New York City. This new initiative highlights the bars that go above and beyond to offer thoughtful, creative non-alcoholic options, and that foster inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome, no matter what they're drinking.

As New York's non-alc landscape continues to grow, these awards celebrate the bars proving that non-alcoholic drinks can be just as complex, inventive, and satisfying as their spirited counterparts.

Find the full information on the official awards website.

2025 Winners

(Listed in no particular order)

Bar Contra - Lower East Side

A hidden gem delivering wildly imaginative NA cocktails made from seasonal produce, house ferments, clarified juices, toasted spices, and even green beans.

Oddball - East Village

A brand-new bar already making waves with four house-made NA drinks, punchy flavors, and a cozy-spaceship vibe.

Sunken Harbor Club - Downtown Brooklyn

A deeply committed tiki bar concept offering five complex NA "On Dry Land" creations, plus some flaming tiki magic.

Bar Moga - Greenwich Village

A Japanese-style cocktail bar whose non-alcoholic drinks take guests on a journey from morning to night, each one delivering exactly what it promises.

Golden Ratio - Clinton Hill

Every drink on the menu has a thoughtfully designed non-alcoholic counterpart, built to match flavor and intention. Nearly zero-waste thanks to upcycled ingredients.

The Portrait Bar - NoMad

Maximalist, intimate vibes with a small but confident NA menu, including a bold, non-alcoholic Ramos Gin Fizz.

Superbueno - East Village

A "50 Best Bars" regular proving that top-tier cocktail programs can excel in NA too, offering a mole negroni, a standout michelada, and more.

Shortlist Honorees

These standout bars across the city also impressed the judging committee with thoughtful NA offerings and great hospitality:

Sugar Monk - Harlem

Lobby Bar, Hotel Chelsea - Chelsea

Singlish - Union Square

Dante - West Village

Pearl's Social & Billy Club - Bushwick

Dynaco - Bed Stuy

Saint Eve's - Park Slope

Pitts - Red Hook

The Sober Bars

New York City is home to several 100% alcohol-free bars. They operate in a category of their own and were not included in the rankings, but they deserve recognition for their essential role in shaping the city's NA culture:

Hekate - East Village

No More Cafe - East Village

Soft Bar - Greenpoint

Mockingbird - Park Slope

BKE Kombucha - Bushwick

The Maze - Flatiron

Judging Criteria

Bars were evaluated across visibility of NA options, variety, creativity, technical quality, bar ambiance, and the ultimate test: Would we recommend this spot to someone who drinks alcohol as a great place to try non-alcoholic drinks? Judges included Sam Bail (Founder, Bright Nights Social), Alex Highsmith (General Manager at Spirited Away, a non-alcoholic bottle shop in Soho), and Vibe Cabrera (Cocktail artist & host, The Vibe Check).

About Bright Nights Social

Bright Nights Social is an NYC-based alcohol-free pop-up bar and events platform highlighting community, connection, and great zero-proof drinks. More info: www.brightnightssocial.com

About Boisson

Boisson is a leading non-alcoholic beverage retailer bringing elevated NA options to consumers, bars, restaurants, and retailers across the city and beyond. More info: www.boisson.co

Media Contact

Sam Bail, Bright Nights Social, 1 9295874450, [email protected], www.brightnightssocial.com

