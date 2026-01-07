NYC's Best Bars For NA Awards Winners Announced as Dry January Begins

Bright Nights Social and Boisson are proud to announce the winners of NYC's Best Bars for NA 2025, the first awards program recognizing excellence in alcohol-free hospitality across New York City. This new initiative highlights the bars that go above and beyond to offer thoughtful, creative non-alcoholic options, and that foster inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome, no matter what they're drinking.
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bright Nights Social (formerly Third Place Bar) and Boisson are proud to announce the winners of NYC's Best Bars for NA 2025, the first awards program recognizing excellence in alcohol-free hospitality across New York City. This new initiative highlights the bars that go above and beyond to offer thoughtful, creative non-alcoholic options, and that foster inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome, no matter what they're drinking.
As New York's non-alc landscape continues to grow, these awards celebrate the bars proving that non-alcoholic drinks can be just as complex, inventive, and satisfying as their spirited counterparts.
2025 Winners
(Listed in no particular order)
A hidden gem delivering wildly imaginative NA cocktails made from seasonal produce, house ferments, clarified juices, toasted spices, and even green beans.
A brand-new bar already making waves with four house-made NA drinks, punchy flavors, and a cozy-spaceship vibe.
Sunken Harbor Club - Downtown Brooklyn
A deeply committed tiki bar concept offering five complex NA "On Dry Land" creations, plus some flaming tiki magic.
A Japanese-style cocktail bar whose non-alcoholic drinks take guests on a journey from morning to night, each one delivering exactly what it promises.
Every drink on the menu has a thoughtfully designed non-alcoholic counterpart, built to match flavor and intention. Nearly zero-waste thanks to upcycled ingredients.
Maximalist, intimate vibes with a small but confident NA menu, including a bold, non-alcoholic Ramos Gin Fizz.
A "50 Best Bars" regular proving that top-tier cocktail programs can excel in NA too, offering a mole negroni, a standout michelada, and more.
Shortlist Honorees
These standout bars across the city also impressed the judging committee with thoughtful NA offerings and great hospitality:
- Sugar Monk - Harlem
- Lobby Bar, Hotel Chelsea - Chelsea
- Singlish - Union Square
- Dante - West Village
- Pearl's Social & Billy Club - Bushwick
- Dynaco - Bed Stuy
- Saint Eve's - Park Slope
- Pitts - Red Hook
The Sober Bars
New York City is home to several 100% alcohol-free bars. They operate in a category of their own and were not included in the rankings, but they deserve recognition for their essential role in shaping the city's NA culture:
- Hekate - East Village
- No More Cafe - East Village
- Soft Bar - Greenpoint
- Mockingbird - Park Slope
- BKE Kombucha - Bushwick
- The Maze - Flatiron
Judging Criteria
Bars were evaluated across visibility of NA options, variety, creativity, technical quality, bar ambiance, and the ultimate test: Would we recommend this spot to someone who drinks alcohol as a great place to try non-alcoholic drinks? Judges included Sam Bail (Founder, Bright Nights Social), Alex Highsmith (General Manager at Spirited Away, a non-alcoholic bottle shop in Soho), and Vibe Cabrera (Cocktail artist & host, The Vibe Check).
About Bright Nights Social
Bright Nights Social is an NYC-based alcohol-free pop-up bar and events platform highlighting community, connection, and great zero-proof drinks. More info: www.brightnightssocial.com
About Boisson
Boisson is a leading non-alcoholic beverage retailer bringing elevated NA options to consumers, bars, restaurants, and retailers across the city and beyond. More info: www.boisson.co
Media Contact
Sam Bail, Bright Nights Social, 1 9295874450, [email protected], www.brightnightssocial.com
