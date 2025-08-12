NYC's DigiCom, a 'No-BS' Growth Marketing Agency, Ranks on 2025 Inc. 5000 List After Driving Over $500 Million in Revenue for D2C Brands

By managing over $100M in ad spend and building proprietary AI technologies, DigiCom has generated over half a billion dollars in revenue for its partners, cementing its position as a major force in the D2C growth sector. Post this

This recognition from Inc. quantifies DigiCom's position as a major force in the D2C growth sector. By managing over $100 million in ad spend, the agency has developed a deep understanding of performance across more than 20 ad platforms. This expertise is further amplified by the agency's investment in building its own proprietary AI technologies, creating tools designed by marketers, for marketers to drive efficiencies across the agency. This expertise translates directly into client success, with the agency having generated over half a billion dollars in revenue for its partners, ranging from disruptive startups to established brands seeking to scale their digital footprint.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy".

About DigiCom:

DigiCom is a no B.S. data-obsessed, results-focused growth marketing agency that acts as a strategic partner for scaling e-commerce and D2C brands. Rejecting the "one-size-fits-all" model, DigiCom combines the analytical rigor of a Wall Street firm with the creative agility of a modern media company. With a managed ad spend of over $100 million, the agency's expert team has driven more than $500 million in client revenue through a full suite of services, including paid media, conversion rate optimization (CRO), creative production, and influencer marketing. DigiCom's mission is to be the most transparent and effective growth partner for businesses ready to scale their summit. Learn more at digicom.io.

About Inc.:

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. For the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Contact Details:

Hemant Varshney

CEO & founder

[email protected]

