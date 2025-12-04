NYC's non-alcoholic bar awards launch ahead of Dry January

A new award celebrates New York City's growing non-alcoholic hospitality scene, with winners to be announced in January 2026. Created by Third Place Bar, an alcohol-free community, in collaboration with non-alcoholic retailer Boisson, the program highlights the city's most thoughtful zero-proof offerings.

Introducing NYC's Best Bars for NA Awards 2025

Third Place Bar and Boisson announce the launch of the NYC's Best Bars for NA Awards 2025, the first-ever awards program recognizing excellence in alcohol-free hospitality across New York City. The awards honor bars that genuinely invest in inclusivity: venues that craft thoughtful, creative non-alcoholic drinks and create environments where everyone feels welcome. Winners will be announced in early January to kick off Dry January and shine a spotlight on the bars leading the way.