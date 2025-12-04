NYC's non-alcoholic bar awards launch ahead of Dry January

A new award celebrates New York City's growing non-alcoholic hospitality scene, with winners to be announced in January 2026. Created by Third Place Bar, an alcohol-free community, in collaboration with non-alcoholic retailer Boisson, the program highlights the city's most thoughtful zero-proof offerings.
Third Place Bar and Boisson announce the launch of the NYC's Best Bars for NA Awards 2025, the first-ever awards program recognizing excellence in alcohol-free hospitality across New York City. The awards honor bars that genuinely invest in inclusivity: venues that craft thoughtful, creative non-alcoholic drinks and create environments where everyone feels welcome. Winners will be announced in early January to kick off Dry January and shine a spotlight on the bars leading the way.
How it works
Nominations are open from December 1-28, 2025. Bars may self-nominate or be nominated by guests using an online nomination form.
To qualify for judging, a bar must:
- Be located in one of NYC's five boroughs
- Be permanent (no pop-ups) and open to the public during December 2025
- Offer a meaningful adult non-alcoholic beverage program (such as zero-proof cocktails, beer, wine - not coffee/tea, juices, soda, etc.)
- Identify primarily as a bar (not a restaurant)
Finalists and winners will be selected by the awards committee. Full judging criteria are available on the awards website.
Judging criteria
The awards committee includes leading hospitality and non-alcoholic industry professionals, including Sam Bail (Founder, Third Place Bar), Alex Highsmith (Co-owner, Spirited Away), and Vibe Cabrera (Vibe Imbibe & The Daily Pour). Nominees will be evaluated based on:
- Variety, creativity, and quality of non-alcoholic offerings
- Menu accessibility and transparency
- Bar culture and hospitality
2025 Awards timeline
- Nominations open: December 1, 2025
- Nominations close: December 28, 2025 at 11:59pm ET
- Winners announced: January 5, 2026
About Third Place Bar & Boisson
Third Place Bar (www.thirdplacebar.nyc) is an NYC-based alcohol-free pop-up bar and events brand highlighting community, connection, and great zero-proof drinks.
Boisson (www.boisson.co) is a leading non-alcoholic beverage retailer helping make elevated, alcohol-free options accessible and exciting for everyone.
Media Contact
- Sam Bail, Founder, Third Place Bar
- Email: [email protected]
- Instagram: @thirdplacebarnyc
- Awards website: www.thirdplacebar.nyc/awards
Please note: NYC's Best Bars for NA is not affiliated with or endorsed by The World's 50 Best Bars.
