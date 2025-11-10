NYCTattooShop Launches $44 Holiday Flash Sale -- NYC's Best Walk-In Tattoo Deal This Season

Looking for the best walk-in tattoo shop in NYC this holiday season? NYCTattooShop, one of New York City's top-rated tattoo studios, has announced its Holiday Flash Sale, offering flash tattoos starting at just $44, larger flash designs from $88, and a massive 50% discount on all custom and large-scale tattoos. The promotion runs from November 1, 2025, through January 7, 2026, giving locals and tourists alike the perfect opportunity to get quality ink from NYC's trusted professionals — at unbeatable prices.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We wanted to make professional tattoos accessible again," said Charlie Wagner, founder of NYCTattooShop. "This $44 flash sale lets anyone step in and get clean, lasting work without compromise. For larger or custom projects, half-off pricing makes this the best deal in New York."

💥 HOLIDAY FLASH SALE OFFERS

$44 Flash Tattoos: Curated flash designs featuring holiday themes, NYC icons, and timeless symbols

Larger Flash Tattoos Starting at $88: Perfect for those who want more size or detail

50% OFF All Custom Tattoos: Includes sleeves, back pieces, and large multi-session projects booked before Jan 7, 2026

Walk-Ins Welcome Daily — first come, first served

Online Booking: www.nyctattooshop.com

Follow for updates: Instagram @NYCTattooShop

🗽 NYC's Best Walk-In Tattoo Experience

NYCTattooShop has earned a reputation as one of the best walk-in tattoo shops in New York City — known for its clean, safe environment, bold designs, and skilled artists.

Clients consistently rate the shop among the top tattoo studios in NYC for its:

Same-day availability for walk-ins

Hospital-grade sanitation standards

Licensed and experienced tattoo artists

Convenient location near major subway lines

Affordable pricing and transparent booking

"We've built a shop where people feel comfortable walking in and getting something they love — whether it's a quick flash piece or a detailed custom project," said a senior tattoo artist at NYCTattooShop.

✍️ How It Works

Browse the holiday flash wall in-store or on Instagram for current designs.

Choose your tattoo and size (flash, large, or custom).

Walk in or book your session online — no long waitlists.

Get tattooed by NYC's best, at the most affordable prices of the year.

📅 SALE DATES

November 1, 2025 – January 7, 2026

Walk-ins welcome daily | Appointments recommended on weekends

