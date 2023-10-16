NYECC Announces 2023 Energy New York Award Recipients for Innovation and Leadership in Energy

Our ENYA honorees are leaders who have made a significant, positive impact on energy, sustainability and the environment in NYC Tweet this

The ENYA Award for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI), for those who demonstrate an inspiring level of leadership to drive greater justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the world of New York City real estate/energy was awarded to:

David Davenport , a Managing Director at NY Green Bank, leads real estate & disadvantaged community lending activities, including bilateral financing for $200 million in efficiency first building electrification, affordable housing and other clean finance investments that serve historically marginalized New Yorkers.

Former New York Governor Pataki was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for the positive impact he has had on sustainability and energy throughout his career, including putting in place cutting edge environmental programs that created over 60 new state parks and preserved over 1 million acres of open space. He passed the first ever green building tax credit and put in place record-setting policies to encourage alternative energy.

Also recognized at the event were Joseph Bohm, CEO of Dual Fuel Corp and Bart McDade, Vice President & Director of Operations for Newmark.

Diana Sweeney, Executive Director, NYECC noted "Our ENYA honorees are leaders who have made a significant, positive impact on energy, sustainability and the environment in NYC. Our JEDI awardees have a passion for and commitment to creating a just and equitable NYC energy and real estate community and will be welcomed to share with the NYECC their leadership practices and exemplary contributions to society."

Vornado Realty Trust was the host for the event. Gold sponsors were Constellation, The Durst Organization, Veolia, Mosto Technologies and Trane Technologies.

About The New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC)

The New York Energy Consumers Council represents the interests of an ever-expanding spectrum of major energy users in New York City and Westchester County in order to realize a sustainable, environmentally responsible and equitable energy future for the region that provides for safe and reliable generation, transmission and delivery of energy the lowest possible price for our members. The NYECC advocates for its members through ongoing interventions in regulatory, legislative, executive and judicial arenas.

