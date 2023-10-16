NYECC Announces 2023 Energy New York Award Recipients for Innovation and Leadership in Energy

ENYA RECIPIENTS: Arup, Jacobs Urban Technology Hub at Cornell Tech JEDI AWARD RECIPIENTS: David Davenport, Kate Frucher LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT: Former Governor George E. Pataki
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC), one of the largest energy customer advocacy organizations representing energy users in New York State, today announced its 2023 Energy New York Awards (ENYA) recipients. The ENYA honors organizations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation in energy use and sustainability, and whose work has vast impact. Laura Popa, Deputy Commissioner of Sustainability for the New York City Department of Buildings, served as Keynote Speaker at the event.
- Fiona Cousins, Chair of the Americas Region at Arup, received a leadership award for her accomplishments in sustainable outcomes, resilience and design, as both a volunteer and strategic consultant.
- Michael Samuelian, Founding Director of the Jacobs Urban Technology Hub at Cornell Tech. received an innovation award for his work on how technology can optimize urban systems while ensuring equity in tech deployment and development.
The ENYA Award for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI), for those who demonstrate an inspiring level of leadership to drive greater justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the world of New York City real estate/energy was awarded to:
- David Davenport, a Managing Director at NY Green Bank, leads real estate & disadvantaged community lending activities, including bilateral financing for $200 million in efficiency first building electrification, affordable housing and other clean finance investments that serve historically marginalized New Yorkers.
- Kate Frucher, is Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Clean Fight, the first of its kind climate tech accelerator focused on identifying the most promising growth stage companies and ready-to-install solutions from around the world and scaling their adoption in New York and beyond, quickly and equitably.
Former New York Governor Pataki was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for the positive impact he has had on sustainability and energy throughout his career, including putting in place cutting edge environmental programs that created over 60 new state parks and preserved over 1 million acres of open space. He passed the first ever green building tax credit and put in place record-setting policies to encourage alternative energy.
Also recognized at the event were Joseph Bohm, CEO of Dual Fuel Corp and Bart McDade, Vice President & Director of Operations for Newmark.
Diana Sweeney, Executive Director, NYECC noted "Our ENYA honorees are leaders who have made a significant, positive impact on energy, sustainability and the environment in NYC. Our JEDI awardees have a passion for and commitment to creating a just and equitable NYC energy and real estate community and will be welcomed to share with the NYECC their leadership practices and exemplary contributions to society."
Vornado Realty Trust was the host for the event. Gold sponsors were Constellation, The Durst Organization, Veolia, Mosto Technologies and Trane Technologies.
