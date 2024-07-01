NYECC ANNOUNCES 20th ANNIVERSARY. Combined 100+ year history of OCER AND NYEBF.

The New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC), one of the largest energy customer advocacy organizations representing energy users in New York State, celebrated its 20th Anniversary today.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 70 years ago, commercial real estate owners in New York City formed an advocacy group, The Owners' Committee on Electric Rates, Inc. (OCER), to represent their position in Con Edison Electric rate cases. Over 30 years ago, several institutional customers of Con Edison's Natural Gas system forged an alliance called the New York Energy Buyers Forum (NYEBF) to represent their collective needs in natural gas rate cases, initially, and ultimately in electric and steam cases.

The interests of OCER and the NYEBF grew increasingly aligned, and under the leadership of Peter L. DiCapua, the long-serving president of OCER, and Jay Raphaelson, then Chair of the NYEBF, the two organizations consolidated and formed the New York Energy Consumers Council, Inc. (NYECC). In June 2004. Peter L. DiCapua and Jay Raphaelson became the Co-Presidents of the new organization and continue to serve as Co-Presidents emeritus. David Bomke was the Founding Executive Director of the NYECC, and Diana Sweeney is now serving as its second Executive Director. George Diamantopoulos, Esq., of Seham, Seham, Meltz & Petersen, LLP represents the organization in regulatory intervention in Con Edison's electric, natural gas, and steam rate cases.

Today, the vision of the founding directors of the NYECC has been strongly validated through our work and achievements. The organization has made an indelible mark upon the regulatory process in New York State and has protected the interests of energy consumers throughout New York.

NYECC has strengthened the regulation of electricity natural gas and steam in Con Edison's rate cases, and as an active party in those rate cases, has contributed to avoided costs for rate payers of over $12 billion. The organization has worked closely with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the New York Power Authority, and the leadership at Con Edison to help ensure a strong, reliable, and economically viable market for consumers of energy in New York City and Westchester County. NYECC maintains a vibrant membership, holds several education events each year and the annual ENYA awards celebrating leadership in energy. Today's Co-Presidents, Lauren Brust Moss of Vornado Realty Trust and Philip Skalaski, of The Durst Organization, continue to epitomize the organization's and its predecessors leadership of the prior 70+ continuous years.

The New York Energy Consumers Council represents the interests of an ever-expanding spectrum of major energy users in New York City and Westchester County in order to realize a sustainable, environmentally responsible and equitable energy future for the region that provides for safe and reliable generation, transmission and delivery of energy at the lowest possible price for our members. The NYECC advocates for its members through ongoing interventions in regulatory, legislative, executive and judicial arenas.

