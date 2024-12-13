Nygina Mills elected as Lawyer of Distinction, Top 1% in US

The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that Nygina Mills of Washington, DC has been certified as a distinguished member of our organization. The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history. Please see https://www.lawyersofdistinction.com/how-to-become-a-member/ for further details concerning membership qualification.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nygina Mills is a highly regarded legal and governance professional with experience in the aerospace, defense and financial services sectors and expertise in regulations, contracts and compliance. Throughout her career, she has held a wide range of leadership, board and committee roles and has been recognized with many professional and academic honors and awards. Nygina has served in numerous leadership positions, including Associate General Counsel at SBA where among many responsibilities, she led the legal oversight of the $852B loan portfolio and $26B small business investment company venture capital portfolio (SBIC).

Other senior roles include Associate General Counsel, Contracts at the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) providing legal advisory on contract cost resolutions under Federal Acquisition Regulations (FARs), Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARs), Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), M&A, joint ventures and divestitures. Prior, she served as Associate Counsel at the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), where she regulated the largest defense contractor companies in the world. In these roles, Nygina was counterparty to numerous Fortune 50 public company counsel.

Nygina also served as a Partner at private law firms, most recently FisherBroyles, LLP where she specialized in advising clients in contracts, corporate securities, licensing, private equity, M&As, IPOs and private placements. Nygina earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and is an alum of Harvard Business School.

