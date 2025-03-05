Nygina Mills featured in The Wall Street Journal as one of the most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.

The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that member Nygina Mills of Washington, DC was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential lawyers in the United States. The Lawyers of Distinction is an acknowledgement limited to less than 1% of lawyers in the US, based upon a rigorous review and vetting process by a Selection Committee utilizing U.S. Provisional Patent # 62/743,254 which generates a numerical score for 12 enumerated factors signifying outstanding achievement and peer recognition. Please see https://www.lawyersofdistinction.com/how-to-become-a-member/ for further details concerning membership qualification.

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nygina Mills of Washington, DC was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential lawyers in the United States. Nygina Mills is a highly regarded legal and governance professional with experience in the aerospace, defense and financial services sectors and expertise in regulations, contracts and compliance. Throughout her career, she has held a wide range of leadership, board and committee roles and has been recognized with many professional and academic honors and awards. Nygina has served in numerous leadership positions, including Associate General Counsel at SBA where among many responsibilities, she led the legal oversight of the $852B loan portfolio and $26B small business investment company venture capital portfolio (SBIC).

Other senior roles include Associate General Counsel, Contracts at the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) providing legal advisory on contract cost resolutions under Federal Acquisition Regulations (FARs), Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARs), Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), M&A, joint ventures and divestitures. Prior, she served as Associate Counsel at the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), where she regulated the largest defense contractor companies in the world. In these roles, Nygina was counterparty to numerous Fortune 50 public company counsel.

Nygina also served as a Partner at private law firms, most recently FisherBroyles, LLP where she specialized in advising clients in contracts, corporate securities, licensing, private equity, M&As, IPOs and private placements.

Nygina earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and is an alum of Harvard Business School.

Find out more about Nygina at https://www.nyginamills.com/

Media Contact

Ryan LLoyd, Lawyers of Distinction, 1 1 8773353021, [email protected], www.lawyersofdistinction.com

SOURCE Lawyers of Distinction