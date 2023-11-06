Nyle DiMarco Named 2023 Recipient of ASHA's Prestigious Annie Glenn Award

"Nyle DiMarco's public profile has helped change the way Americans view the diversity of language, communication, and hearing," said ASHA President Robert M. Augustine, PhD, CCC-SLP. "We are thrilled to honor his work in ensuring accessibility of communication for everyone." Post this

"Nyle DiMarco's public profile has helped change the way Americans view the diversity of language, communication, and hearing," said ASHA President Robert M. Augustine, PhD, CCC-SLP. "We are thrilled to honor his work in ensuring accessibility of communication for everyone."

A dedicated champion for a more accessible and inclusive world of human communication, DiMarco helped produce the Netflix documentary series, "Deaf U", which explored the lives of a diverse group of deaf and hard of hearing students at Gallaudet University. He also helped produce the Netflix documentary short Audible, which told the story of a grieving high school football player at the Maryland School for the Deaf.

In addition, advocating for American Sign Language (ASL), DiMarco was a creative collaborator on The ASL App, which teaches conversational ASL. He has also created the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, which helps empower deaf people around the world.

Named for Annie Glenn, ASHA's Annie Award honors those who have made a positive impact on the lives of people with communication disorders. Glenn, who experienced a severe stutter well into her adult years, was a lifelong champion for people with speech, language, and hearing disorders.

Past recipients of the Annie Glenn Award include former NFL player Steve Gleason and Michel Gleason, "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Captain Chesley Sullenberger, and U.S. President Joe Biden.

