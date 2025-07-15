Nymbl Appoints Josh Davidson as Chief Technology Officer

"I've spent my career building technology that healthcare teams can count on," said Davidson. "Nymbl is solving real problems for providers, and I'm excited to help scale a platform that's built to support both growth and reliability." Post this

"I've spent my career building technology that healthcare teams can count on," said Davidson. "Nymbl is solving real problems for providers, and I'm excited to help scale a platform that's built to support both growth and reliability."

As CTO, Davidson will drive technology strategy, lead engineering and product teams, and strengthen Nymbl's roadmap for integrations, data analytics, and interoperability. His leadership will help modernize workflows and enable smarter, faster billing processes for customers.

"Nymbl is entering its next growth phase, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome our new CTO," said Josh Lau, CEO and Founder. "His experience scaling SaaS platforms in regulated environments and focus on quality and performance is exactly what we need to deepen our impact in orthotics, prosthetics, and DMEPOS care."

Media Contact

Katie Lachey, Nymbl Systems, 1 9373080898, [email protected], https://www.nymblsystems.com/

SOURCE Nymbl Systems