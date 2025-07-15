Nymbl Appoints Josh Davidson as Chief Technology Officer

Nymbl has appointed Josh Davidson as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and drive platform innovation. With over two decades of healthcare IT and SaaS experience, he will focus on building secure, scalable solutions that support provider growth and better patient outcomes.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymbl, the leading healthcare technology firm transforming practice management for DMEPOS providers, today announced the appointment of Josh Davidson as Chief Technology Officer. Josh will oversee the expansion of Nymbl's tech stack and drive innovation with a focus on scalable, secure solutions that enhance patient care and operational efficiency.
Josh brings over two decades of hands-on leadership in healthcare IT, software engineering, and SaaS product development. He has deep experience working with specialty EHR and practice management systems and understands how critical reliable, supportive technology is to delivering better outcomes in healthcare. Throughout his career, he has led modernization efforts across cloud infrastructure, driven platform scalability, and championed system resilience to support long-term growth in complex, regulated environments.
"I've spent my career building technology that healthcare teams can count on," said Davidson. "Nymbl is solving real problems for providers, and I'm excited to help scale a platform that's built to support both growth and reliability."
As CTO, Davidson will drive technology strategy, lead engineering and product teams, and strengthen Nymbl's roadmap for integrations, data analytics, and interoperability. His leadership will help modernize workflows and enable smarter, faster billing processes for customers.
"Nymbl is entering its next growth phase, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome our new CTO," said Josh Lau, CEO and Founder. "His experience scaling SaaS platforms in regulated environments and focus on quality and performance is exactly what we need to deepen our impact in orthotics, prosthetics, and DMEPOS care."
