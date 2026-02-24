Nymbl Brings O&P and CRT Community Together at NymblCon 2026, Announces Major Product Roadmap Priorities

"We are building a platform that adapts to the real-world needs of O&P and CRT teams, while creating a flexible foundation that allows us to innovate faster and integrate more deeply across the ecosystem." Post this

"Our customers are dealing with real operational pressure, from staffing constraints to reimbursement complexity, and they need technology that truly works for them," said Josh Lau, Founder and CEO of Nymbl. "NymblCon is about listening first. What we shared in Charleston reflects direct customer feedback and our continued focus on building modern, scalable technology that helps practices operate more efficiently while delivering better patient care."

Four Focus Areas Shaping the 2026 Roadmap

During the conference's product keynote, Nymbl outlined a roadmap centered on thematic customer value delivery:

Integration Framework—Expanded API capabilities, bi-directional data exchange, and self-service access to patient, purchasing, inventory, and reporting data to support deeper interoperability across the patient care journey.

Purchasing and Inventory Workflow Modernization—A significantly enhanced purchasing and inventory experience, including dynamic vendor catalogs, end-to-end purchasing workflows, rental and pickup automation, and improved visibility across ordering, fulfillment, and inventory management.

Workflow Automation—AI-enabled automation across core platform workflows, including modifier billing rules, RX status tracking, billing rules automation, auto-posting, and intelligent claim follow-up.

CRT Workflow Enhancements—Continued investment in CRT-specific automation, including automated modifier assignment using rules-based payer and HCPCS logic, intelligent claim splitting for authorized and non-authorized codes, and appointment-driven rental drop-off and pickup workflows.

"These investments are about removing friction from the workflows that matter most," said Chris Keefe, Chief Product Officer at Nymbl. "We are building a platform that adapts to the real-world needs of O&P and CRT teams, while creating a flexible foundation that allows us to innovate faster and integrate more deeply across the ecosystem."

A Community-Driven Conference Experience

NymblCon 2026 featured keynote presentations, customer panels, interactive roundtables, office hours with Nymbl experts, and networking events designed to foster candid conversations and peer learning. Attendees also participated in customer story sessions, providing direct feedback and insights that will continue to inform product development and roadmap decisions.

The event underscored Nymbl's belief that progress in the industry is driven by collaboration, transparency, and shared experience.

"Our community consistently tells us how valuable it is to learn from each other," Lau added. "Bringing everyone together in Charleston was energizing, and it reinforces why we are so committed to investing not just in technology, but in the people and practices that rely on it every day."

NymblCon will continue as a cornerstone event for the company, serving as a forum for innovation, connection, and shared momentum across the O&P and CRT industries.

Nymbl is a modern software platform purpose-built for Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P) and Complex Rehabilitation Technology (CRT) providers. By combining intelligent automation, flexible integrations, and data-driven insights, Nymbl helps practices reduce administrative burden, improve operational performance, and deliver better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit nymblsystems.com.

