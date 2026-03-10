Nymbl Delivers Customer-Driven CRT Automation Enhancements to Strengthen Billing and Rental Workflows

"By targeting automation where operational complexity is highest, we're helping CRT teams reduce manual effort, improve claim accuracy, and protect revenue." Post this

In response, Nymbl has launched a focused set of automation enhancements built exclusively for CRT operations, including:

Automated Modifier Assignments to reduce manual coding errors

Claim Splitting Automation to support complex authorization scenarios

Enhanced Rental Workflows to streamline documentation and improve visibility

"CRT has long been an overlooked corner of healthcare when it comes to technology," said Josh Lau, Founder and CEO of Nymbl. "When we launched Nymbl for O&P, providers were operating with tools that were antiquated and cumbersome. Through our collaboration with U.S. Rehab, a division of VGM & Associates, we've seen many of those same challenges in CRT. Our commitment is to listen closely, understand the day-to-day realities providers face, and create purpose-built technology designed to solve them."

Ted Metcalf, VP of Clinical Mobility and Accessibility at U.S. Rehab, a division of VGM & Associates, shared "At U.S. Rehab, we advocate for solutions that reflect the real operational complexity of CRT. What stands out about Nymbl is their willingness to listen closely to providers and convert that feedback into meaningful workflow improvements. These enhancements are the kind of steps that help teams protect revenue while staying focused on patient care."

This release represents the first phase of Nymbl's 2026 roadmap execution, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering modern, scalable technology tailored to the operational realities of both O&P and CRT providers.

"By targeting automation where operational complexity is highest, we're helping teams reduce manual effort, improve claim accuracy, and protect revenue," said Chris Keefe, Chief Product Officer at Nymbl. "This series of enhancements demonstrates our commitment to building purpose-built solutions for CRT providers."

Additional innovations are scheduled throughout 2026 as part of Nymbl's continued investment in workflow automation, financial visibility, and operational performance including workflow optimization and automation related to the purchasing and inventory processes as well as an integration framework to ensure practices have a connected, cohesive experience.

As part of its continued CRT automation rollout, Nymbl will host a live product session highlighting these enhancements in action, including practical workflow examples and implementation guidance for billing and operations teams.

Space is limited.

Register here to attend: https://info.nymblsystems.com/webinar-registration-new-crt-enhancements

About Nymbl

Nymbl Systems delivers innovative, cloud-based software solutions that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and accelerate revenue for healthcare providers focused on improving mobility and patient outcomes. By harnessing the power of AI, Nymbl's platform automates processes such as clinical notes and patient intake, enabling businesses to operate more effectively and grow. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Nymbl works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers across the U.S. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About U.S. Rehab

U.S. Rehab, a division of VGM & Associates, is a membership network of complex rehab providers. Our membership encompasses more than 1,300 rehab locations that provide quality, custom-fit complex rehab equipment. We strive to assist our complex rehab partners with services that allow them to operate more efficiently and increase profitability. For more information, visit www.usrehab.com.

Media Contact

Katie Lachey, Nymbl, 1 8596578324, [email protected], https://www.nymblsystems.com/

