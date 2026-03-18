Nymbl Launches Industry Benchmark Initiative Analyzing Data from 207 O&P Practices to Advance Data-Driven Decision-Making

"Technology gives us the ability to move beyond anecdote and into measurable performance data. When operators understand how they compare and where the opportunities are, they can prioritize with clarity and execute with confidence." Post this

The initiative analyzes performance data from 207 O&P practices using the Nymbl platform, representing approximately one quarter of the independent market (Nymbl's current footprint is closer to 35-40% of the independents). The benchmark includes only established practices with comparable 2024 and 2025 performance windows, excluding new go-lives to ensure a disciplined and accurate year-over-year comparison.

"We launched this initiative because the industry needs clearer visibility into the operational and financial drivers shaping practice performance," said Josh Lau, Founder and CEO of Nymbl Systems. "Technology gives us the ability to move beyond anecdote and into measurable performance data. When operators understand how they compare and where the opportunities are, they can prioritize with clarity and execute with confidence."

To ensure the data is relevant and practical, Nymbl parsed the results by relative practice size, grouping organizations into Strategic, Enterprise, Mid-Sized, and Emerging segments. This allows practices to benchmark against peers facing similar operational realities.

"What works for a multi-location enterprise group may not apply to an owner-operator practice," Lau said. "Segmenting the data ensures the benchmarks are practical, not abstract."

Early findings reveal strong revenue growth across the sample and meaningful shifts in reimbursement per claim, length of care performance, and denial management trends. The analysis also highlights a measurable gap between allowable revenue and collected cash, pointing to significant opportunity in documentation rigor, denial prevention, and accounts receivable discipline.

"Growth is encouraging, but operational consistency is what protects cash flow," Lau said. "Modern technology combined with clear benchmarks gives practices a roadmap for improving collections performance and strengthening long-term sustainability."

The benchmark initiative marks the beginning of an ongoing annual effort by Nymbl to support data-driven decision-making across O&P. The company plans to continue expanding the dataset and providing industry visibility into trends that shape financial and operational performance.

"This is about shining a light and empowering the O&P community with better information," Lau said. "When practices have visibility into real trends and access to modern workflow tools, they can elevate operational performance, protect revenue, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Register for the Industry State of the Union Webinar

O&P leaders can explore expanded findings and become eligible to receive the full 2025 benchmark report by registering for Nymbl's upcoming Industry State of the Union webinar: info.nymblsystems.com/webinar-registration-industry-state-of-the-union

About Nymbl

Nymbl is a modern software platform purpose-built for Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P) and Complex Rehabilitation Technology (CRT) providers. By combining intelligent automation, flexible integrations, and data-driven insights, Nymbl helps practices reduce administrative burden, improve operational performance, and deliver better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit nymblsystems.com.

Media Contact

Katie Lachey, Nymbl, 1 (859) 657-8324, [email protected], https://www.nymblsystems.com/

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SOURCE Nymbl