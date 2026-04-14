Nymbl Launches Parachute Health Integration to Automate Order Intake and Accelerate Patient Fulfillment

"Providers shouldn't have to choose between accepting more orders and running an efficient operation. This integration makes both possible." Post this

Nymbl's integration automatically imports accepted Parachute Health orders into a dedicated intake queue, maps provider, product, and documentation data, and creates prescriptions within existing Nymbl workflows. The integration also supports bi-directional commenting, fulfillment status updates that sync back to Parachute Health, and document ingestion including post-order events.

"This integration reflects what our customers have been asking for," said Josh Lau, Founder and CEO of Nymbl. "Providers shouldn't have to choose between accepting Parachute Health orders and running an efficient operation. Now they can do both, in one system, without the manual work."

"We're looking forward to better supporting our customers who rely on Nymbl to manage their business," shared Rob Boeye, EVP and HME Commercial Leader at Parachute Health. "Nymbl's focus on simplifying operations and empowering teams aligns with our mission at Parachute, so this integration is a perfect way to support both of those goals while ensuring patients receive what they need."

Chris Keefe, Chief Product Officer at Nymbl, added, "We designed this integration to fit seamlessly into the workflows our customers already use. Orders come in, patients are matched, prescriptions are created, and fulfillment status flows back to Parachute Health automatically. It's the kind of integration that turns hours of manual work into minutes."

The Parachute Health integration is part of Nymbl's 2026 product roadmap and is available to customers beginning in Q2 2026.

To learn more, join our upcoming webinar on Wednesday, April 22 at 12pm ET, "Modernizing Referral Intake: See the Nymbl + Parachute Health Integration Live." Register at www.info.nymblsystems.com/webinar-registration-parachute-health-integration.

About Nymbl

Nymbl is a modern software platform designed for Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P) and Complex Rehabilitation Technology (CRT) providers. By combining intelligent automation, flexible integrations, and data-driven insights, Nymbl helps practices reduce administrative burden, improve operational performance, and deliver better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.nymblsystems.com.

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is the order management system for home medical equipment, connecting HME providers with the largest referral network in the country to process orders efficiently and close held revenue. By replacing fragmented manual workflows with digital infrastructure, Parachute helps providers defend their margins, recover revenue, and grow their business. For more information, visit www.parachutehealth.com.

Media Contact

Katie Lachey, Nymbl Systems, 1 (859) 657-8324, [email protected], https://www.nymblsystems.com/

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SOURCE Nymbl Systems