Nymbl Systems and CRT Industry Expert Dan Fedor Team Up for Must-Attend Webinar on CRT Business Strategies for 2026

"CRT providers are stretched thin, and incorrect documentation and billing can delay both delivery and reimbursement. This session focuses on practical ways to improve consistency, streamline billing, and reduce unnecessary work." Post this

What Attendees Will Learn

During the session, Fedor will draw on decades of CRT reimbursement expertise to walk attendees through five high-impact topic areas:

The Top 5 CRT Denials and How to Avoid Them: Root causes, compliance pitfalls, and documentation strategies that reduce preventable denials.

Where CRT Businesses Lose the Most Revenue: A breakdown of the top eight revenue leakage points and the operational fixes that close those gaps.

AI in CRT – Practical Use Cases: How AI-enabled tools, including LMN generation, can improve accuracy and reduce documentation time without increasing compliance risk.

Telehealth in CRT – When It Works and When It Doesn't: Guidance on appropriate and inappropriate uses of telehealth within CRT encounters as policies continue to evolve.

PMD Replacement After 5 Years: What providers need to know to ensure compliant, efficient processing as replacement policies shift.

"At Nymbl, we're committed to helping CRT providers not just keep pace with industry changes, technology changes, and stay ahead of them," said Josh Lau, Founder and CEO of Nymbl Systems. "Partnering with Dan Fedor for this webinar, and over the years, reflects our belief that education and technology go hand in hand. The CRT providers who thrive in 2026 will be the ones who combine operational expertise with modern, purpose-built tools, and we want to help make that possible for every organization in this space."

"CRT providers are stretched thin, and incorrect documentation and billing can cause delays in delivery and reimbursement." said Dan Fedor. "This session will focus on actionable ways organizations can ensure they are getting what they need but not doing unnecessary work with the intent to improve consistency in documentation, enhance the billing processes, and create a better less stressful experience for both staff and the patients they serve."

Who Should Attend

The webinar is open to the entire CRT community, including practice owners and executives, billing leaders, ATPs, clinicians, operations managers, and anyone responsible for documentation, compliance, or financial outcomes. The session is relevant for both current Nymbl customers and CRT practices evaluating modern solutions.

Registration

Registration is free and open now. Those who register but are unable to attend the live session will receive access to the on-demand recording. To reserve a spot, visit: info.nymblsystems.com/what-every-crt-business-needs-to-know-in-2026-webinar-registration

About Nymbl Systems

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Nymbl Systems is a cloud-based practice management platform purpose-built for O&P, CRT, and HME providers. The platform streamlines patient intake, clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, inventory management, and reporting, helping more than 300 organizations manage over 3 million patients and process approximately 30,000 claims per month. Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and backed by Frontier Growth, Nymbl is committed to delivering innovative, user-friendly solutions that simplify the business of care. Learn more at www.nymblsystems.com.

About U.S. Rehab

U.S. Rehab, a division of VGM & Associates, is a membership network of complex rehab providers. Our membership encompasses more than 1,300 rehab locations that provide quality, custom-fit complex rehab equipment. We strive to assist our complex rehab partners with services that allow them to operate more efficiently and increase profitability. For more information, visit www.usrehab.com.

Media Contact

Katie Lachey, Nymbl Systems, 1 (859) 657-8324, [email protected], https://www.nymblsystems.com/

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SOURCE Nymbl Systems