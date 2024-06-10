Nymbl Systems Announces Platinum Sponsorship and Participation at VGM Heartland Conference

"I would highly recommend Nymbl to anyone looking for a reliable, innovative, and user-friendly software for their CRT business." -- Tyler Mahncke President, U.S. Rehab Post this

to Increase Revenue," that will help attendees better understand how modern technology can be used to build long-lasting, profitable relationships with patients. Feinberg's session will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 8:30AM.

According to Feinberg, "The VGM Heartland Conference is an excellent platform for us to connect with industry professionals and show the market that there is a better way to leverage technology to create extreme efficiencies and deliver excellent patient care services. Our participation as a platinum sponsor underscores our commitment to supporting the CRT and HME markets with innovative tools to address the unique challenges they face."

According to Tyler Mahncke, President of U.S. Rehab, "I am confident in saying that Nymbl Systems is the strongest software made specifically for complex rehab technology businesses. I have seen US Rehab members increase administrative and clinical efficiencies, reduce days sales outstanding times, and receive excellent customer service from Nymbl. I would highly recommend Nymbl to anyone looking for reliable, innovative, and user-friendly software for their CRT business."

As a platinum sponsor, Nymbl Systems will be featured prominently throughout the conference. Attendees are invited to visit the Nymbl booth to interact with the latest software platforms and discuss their specific needs with Nymbl's team of experts. The team will provide insights into how these technologies can be integrated into existing systems to drive better business outcomes and enhance patient care.

HME and CRT providers who are interested in learning more about Nymbl Systems should visit Booth #610 at the conference, or go to www.nymblsytstems.com to schedule a 1:1 conversation with a Nymbl expert.

About Nymbl Systems

Nymbl Systems' software solutions deliver better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility through an agile, purpose-built software platform that automates workflows and accelerates time to revenue. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the Nymbl team works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About VGM Heartland Conference

The VGM Heartland Conference is a premier event in the healthcare industry, bringing together professionals from across the nation to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and strategies in CRT, O&P, and HME. The conference features a wide range of educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to advance the knowledge and skills of attendees.

